Speech Therapy Techniques at MBCN
Speech therapy involves the treatment of patients with communication difficulties. When patients participate in speech therapy, they will learn speech techniques through special exercises designed to help overcome the problem.
When participating in speech therapy, the first you will do, whether you are an adult or a parent taking your child to Speech Therapy Techniques
MBCN Speech therapy tests can include: recording the patient repeating sounds and words, an x-ray of the side of the palate, using a special light scope to look through the nasal passages to get a better view. After the testing is all done, the speech therapist will create a report that is founded on the results of the tests. If required, the patient assessment report will be forwarded to other health professionals, or if the patient is a child, it is sent to the teachers and the parents. For a child, the assessment and testing involved in the evaluation can include playing with the child. The therapist will observe how the child behaves and interacts. Other tests for a child can include showing the child toys, words, sentences, and pictures, and asking questions to assess response. There may be more than one appointment which will depend on the type of speech difficulty.
After the initial review, the speech therapist will advise you on what is suggested as a course of speech therapy. This can be a custom designed treatment plan or a referral to a specialist such as a hearing specialist. Regular therapy sessions can be on a weekly basis, and the program will be designed around the diagnosis of the speech problem. The point of the therapy is to make communication better and easier, and the therapy may be in an office setting as well as at-home therapy exercises. The therapist will note the patient's development and make changes in the treatment protocol as needed.
Speech is the making of sounds to communicate. It involves the lips, tongue, teeth, vocal cords, and lungs. Speech therapy is the treatment of a speech disorder that causes problems being able to communicate, understanding others when they communicate, or problems properly putting words together. Many speech therapists work in such areas as developmental delays, learning disabilities, autism, voice and enunciation, strokes, dementia, and brain injury. Speech therapists help children overcome their speech problems.
