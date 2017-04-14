 
News By Tag
* Speech therapy techniques
* Speech Therapy
* MBCN speech therapies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greater Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Speech Therapy Techniques at MBCN

Speech therapy involves the treatment of patients with communication difficulties. When patients participate in speech therapy, they will learn speech techniques through special exercises designed to help overcome the problem.
 
 
GREATER NOIDA, India - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Speech therapy involves the treatment of patients with communication difficulties. When patients participate in speech therapy, they will learn speech techniques through special exercises designed to help overcome the problem that is causing the speech problem. There are some specific types of activities and aspects involved with a speech therapy session.

When participating in speech therapy, the first you will do, whether you are an adult or a parent taking your child to Speech Therapy Techniques (http://www.mbcnschool.org/our-therapies/speech-therapy/) at MBCN, is get a patient assessment which is performed by the speech therapist. This will include taking a detailed account of your medical history so that therapist can get an overall picture of the speech condition. The therapist may also run some exercises with you that will help in getting a better sense of the problem causing the speech issue. The patient assessment can run anywhere from one to two hours, and if it is a child being assessed, special nonstressful tests may be performed, and the parents will be there to provide any requested information.

MBCN Speech therapy tests can include: recording the patient repeating sounds and words, an x-ray of the side of the palate, using a special light scope to look through the nasal passages to get a better view. After the testing is all done, the speech therapist will create a report that is founded on the results of the tests. If required, the patient assessment report will be forwarded to other health professionals, or if the patient is a child, it is sent to the teachers and the parents. For a child, the assessment and testing involved in the evaluation can include playing with the child. The therapist will observe how the child behaves and interacts. Other tests for a child can include showing the child toys, words, sentences, and pictures, and asking questions to assess response. There may be more than one appointment which will depend on the type of speech difficulty.

After the initial review, the speech therapist will advise you on what is suggested as a course of speech therapy. This can be a custom designed treatment plan or a referral to a specialist such as a hearing specialist. Regular therapy sessions can be on a weekly basis, and the program will be designed around the diagnosis of the speech problem. The point of the therapy is to make communication better and easier, and the therapy may be in an office setting as well as at-home therapy exercises. The therapist will note the patient's development and make changes in the treatment protocol as needed.

Speech is the making of sounds to communicate. It involves the lips, tongue, teeth, vocal cords, and lungs. Speech therapy is the treatment of a speech disorder that causes problems being able to communicate, understanding others when they communicate, or problems properly putting words together. Many speech therapists work in such areas as developmental delays, learning disabilities, autism, voice and enunciation, strokes, dementia, and brain injury. Speech therapists help children overcome their speech problems.

For more information visit: http://www.mbcnschool.org/our-therapies/
End
Source:
Email:***@mbcnschool.in
Tags:Speech therapy techniques, Speech Therapy, MBCN speech therapies
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share