Avail the Exclusive Services of Galaxy Time Square

Galaxy Time square commercial enterprise spaces reflect a touch of global company installation that's tremendously motivating for experts.

Contact

Galaxy Group

9582279644

9582279644

devendra.kumar@ glorice.com Galaxy Group95822796449582279644

End

-- Not anything an awful lot to magnify because the emblem is enough to reflect the elegance of the mission. Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is the second largest industrial improvement by using this builder which has lately brought its business tower as Galaxy Time square to deal with office areas. Located very near upcoming Kisan Chowk Metro Station and without difficulty approachable via NH24, more Noida limited-access highway, and FNG freeway, Galaxy Time square more Noida West is an excellent enterprise destination. Preferably designed to deal with all types of corporate homes, startups or veterans, and banks, Galaxy Time square office spaces are fantastically designed to create an ideal work atmosphere wherein humans can experience work. These lockable office spaces in Gaur town are available from two hundred sq. ft. and are equipped with anentire range of office furnishings, vital IT installations, and vital software offerings.Galaxy Time square commercial enterprise spaces reflect a touch of global company installation that's tremendously motivating for experts. The company subculture at Galaxy Time square office areas is complemented by means of Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza studio flats which are particularly designed for working professionals and business tourists.These office areas in Noida Extension also are complemented by way of anentire variety of retail enjoyment centers. The shopping mall offers all varieties of retail shops like afood court, eating places and cafeterias and 12-display multiplex. So life after workplace at Galaxy Time square Noida Extension is likewise an exciting one. Blessed with enormous enterprise opportunities, Galaxy Time square is a super investment gateway where company agencies can propel their business fulfillment and prosperity even as incomes huge return on investment.For details-Visit- http://www.galaxy.org.in/ blue-sapphire/ time-square/ Call- 09582279644