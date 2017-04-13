News By Tag
New VetLaser 3000 class 3B Veterinary Laser
Portable, powerful, professional, programmable handheld Veterinary laser suitable for treating numerous pain conditions and injuries in animals. Ideal for use by Owners, Vets and Trainers.
This unit is deal for use by Veterinarians, owners and trainers to treat numerous pain conditions and injuries in horses, greyhounds as well as other animals.
The Laser 3000™ is a portable, powerful, professional, handheld laser therapy unit. The unit delivers the required dosage (in Joules) to the injured area either by a single or cluster head containing 3 lasers. A unique feature of the Laser 3000™ is its ability to store up to 14 treatment dosages in its memory.
The Laser 3000™ is used to treat wounds, tendons, ligaments, muscles as well as fractures and chronic injuries. Laser therapy is a drug free and pain free form of treatment improving the speed and quality of healing.
Other features include:
• Interchangeable heads – the Laser 3000™ can operate either with a single or cluster head that operate off the same base unit
• Powerful unit with up to 450mW output power
• Penetrates deep into muscle tissue
• Lightweight unit weighing only 340g with batteries
• Safety – being a Class 3b laser, the Laser 3000™ comes with a RF Interlock
• Visually impressive colour OLED screen for ease of use
• Re-chargeable batteries
• Available in visible red or invisible wavelengths
• Convenient to use either in the office or out in the field
Laserex laser therapy units are ergonomically designed with the Professional, owner and trainer in mind. Laserex products are manufactured so that price, performance and features are not compromised. The quality and reliability of Laserex laser therapy units is second to none.
Laserex Technologies, an ISO 9001 Quality Assured Company.
To read more about this producty, please visit http://www.laser3000.net
Contact
Milan Coric
***@laserex.net
End
