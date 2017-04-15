News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Wilde debuts new music video "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight"
"I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" is from The Wilde's newest album "Coverups"
With a sound reminiscent of Owl City's popular hit single "Fireflies,"
The opening strains of xylophone echo over the image of an empty, sleep rumpled bed, almost like a lullaby. Moody, late night lighting is used to further the feelings of emotion induced insomnia as The Wilde sings plaintively. "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" is the second single and music video off "Coverups."
"Coverups" is the unique concept of The Wilde. By taking two tracks that have been inspirational to his artistic process, The Wilde has created a new story. "It was a really fun challenge to produce since I had to blend multiple artists' styles with my own to make an entire record that sounded cohesive," says The Wilde about the creative process behind the album. "Coverups" is now available on Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/
About The Wilde
Luke DeWilde, better known by his stage name, The Wilde, is an emcee/singer/
Official website: www.thewildemusic.com (http://www.thewilde.com/)
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse