The Wilde debuts new music video "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight"

"I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" is from The Wilde's newest album "Coverups"
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- San Francisco-native, emcee, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer The Wilde has announced the release of his new video, "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight", directed by Nicole Jordan-Webber. Straight from his album "Coverups" which premiered last month, the song is a blend of "I Can Feel a Hot One" by Manchester Orchestra and "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight" by The Postal Service.

With a sound reminiscent of Owl City's popular hit single "Fireflies," The Wilde's "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" is a melodic indie pop tune that seamlessly highlights his musical creativity. "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" can be viewed on The Wilde's YouTube Channel at http://buff.ly/2oKZnMN

The opening strains of xylophone echo over the image of an empty, sleep rumpled bed, almost like a lullaby. Moody, late night lighting is used to further the feelings of emotion induced insomnia as The Wilde sings plaintively. "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight" is the second single and music video off "Coverups."

"Coverups" is the unique concept of The Wilde. By taking two tracks that have been inspirational to his artistic process, The Wilde has created a new story. "It was a really fun challenge to produce since I had to blend multiple artists' styles with my own to make an entire record that sounded cohesive," says The Wilde about the creative process behind the album. "Coverups" is now available on Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/thewildemusic/sets/coverups/s-Tnoz1) and Bandcamp (https://thewilde.bandcamp.com/album/coverups).


About The Wilde

Luke DeWilde, better known by his stage name, The Wilde, is an emcee/singer/poet/producer from San Francisco. The multi-talented, multi-hyphenate artist has musical roots in punk rock, but has been producing his own alternative hip hop beats since high school. Some of his career highlights to date include sharing the stage with Future, T. Mills, Heems, Open Mike Eagle and MC Lars, and has collaborating with Budo, milo and Onry Ozzborn of Dark Time Sunshine. His new album, "Coverups" is a nostalgic collection of cover-mashups of The Wilde's favorite tracks. For updates on releases and upcoming performances, follow The Wilde on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mellowhop) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/lukedewilde).

Official website: www.thewildemusic.com (http://www.thewilde.com/)

AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
Email:***@amworldgroup.com
