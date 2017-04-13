BOCA RATON, Fla.
- April 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- Premier Listings launches its luxury division tonight at its East Boca Raton location. The office is located in Royal Palm Plaza, in the corner bay next to Biergarten. Downtown Boca Raton is experiencing huge growth and Premier Listings is perfectly situated. Broker owner Jordana Tobel introduces the director of her luxury division Jennifer Govberg. Together, the two have a unique vision in marketing and acquiring properties in excess of one million dollars. Premier Listings services all of South Florida with agents in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade Counties and Port St Lucie and Orlando areas. The company's mission statement is to provide real value in a changing world. Tonight's event features special guest appearances by RHONY and Bravo star, Jules Wainstein. The event will also raise money for the Autism society through a silent auction with donated items by companies including Afrohead rum, Virtual 1 Photography, Z Pro Salon, and Govberg Jewellers. Tonight's event starts at 5:30 and offers live music, cocktails, and more. For information on Premier Listings, visit http://www.premierlistingsluxury.com
or http://www.findallsouthfloridahomes.com email info@premierlistings.com or call 844-521-SOLD.