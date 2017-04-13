

A Challenge Facing Most Adults You Got To Do What You Got To Do

My Experience As A Caregiver Taking Care Of My Parents For Over Twenty Years SOUTHERN, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- James Colozzo has published You Got To Do What You Got To Do, a book that chronicles his firsthand experience being a caregiver taking care of his elderly parents for over twenty years. It was a life changing experience and one that is still ongoing after his mother passed away in 2013.



You Got To Do What You Got To Do is available in paperback at Amazon.com. An electronic book version is available on Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble Nook. Please visit



While many books have been written about being a caregiver of a parent, this book differs because it also deals with the aftermath of the caregiver and how much their life was changed. Recently Mr. Colozzo has appeared on television to make others aware of this challenge. Anyone that has living parents will someday have to make this difficult decision. It is an important subject and for many a ticking time bomb for personal disaster. Mr. Colozzo knows because it happened to him. In his book he describes what had to be done and pitfalls that need to be avoided. All of the information came from his personal experience and is written in his own words. He learned as he actually did all the work required to care for his elderly parents and made mistakes by falling into some pitfalls. In some instances, Mr. Colozzo is still trying to climb his way out.



About James Colozzo



Born and raised in California, James Colozzo was self-employed when he decided to take care of his parents. His father became ill first and after he passed away James immediately started taking care of his mother part time. One morning she awoke and said she could not stand up. On that day James' life changed forever and he started taking care of his mom full time, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. That routine lasted until she passed away in 2013. Over thirteen years of his life was being the full time caregiver of his mother. James is currently available for interviews while he is in the process of rebuilding his life.



