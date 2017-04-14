GrivaMax initiated a process of obtaining FDA certification FDA will be approved soon and you will be able to buy Laser Cap in the USA NEW YORK - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Company GrivaMax has started the process of obtaining FDA (Food and Drug Administration) certification. The official start of sales in the USA is coming soon.



We produce unique portable devices which helps treat hair loss (androgenic alopecia) in men and women. For many individuals, hair loss is not just a cosmetic problem; it can also affect a person's psychological well-being. Our products are designed to help men and women to restore their hair, and overcome insecurity and distress associated with hair loss.



Today, there are various treatment methods indicated for hair loss – including drugs, surgery or Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The last method, LLLT (650 nm), has shown to be an effective therapy for hair re-growth in a relatively short period of time. Our LLLT GrivaMax Laser Cap can be used for hair growth restoration as well as a preventive measure to fortify the structure of thinning hair and improve the hair-look in general.



What does FDA certification mean to our clients?



• You can be sure that you are buying a highly technological product, that was made and approved according to GMP standards.

It`s not a counterfeit product – in the production of our GrivaMax devices, we use only industrial grade laser diodes used in medical applications of high quality and relevancy specifications.



• To achieve certification, our product has been thoroughly tested and inspected.

Devices are absolutely safe for your health.



• This method of hair restoration, when used correctly, is safe for your health.

Quality and a safety of GrivaMax products have been clinically proven.



In June 2017 we will complete production of the improved second generation model PRO 272, and introduce a new model with 148 lasers that will replace our current 80 lasers model and you will be able to buy laser cap here:



We made a number of quality improvements and completely overhauled the helmet USB connector. At the same time, we are keeping the competitive market price compared to the different brands.



This coming Fall, GrivaMax Laboratories is planning to start producing a line of cosmetic products and vitamins for hair.



GrivaMax Laser Caps are the best products for hair restoration and prevention of hair loss

It really works. Our clients who have already bought laser caps highly appreciated the convenience and effectiveness of GrivaMax products. This line includes two products:



• GRIVAMAX LASER CAP 272 PRO.



272 is not just a name of the model. This is a mathematically proven optimal number of laser diodes which simultaneously affects every square centimeter of the scalp under the helmet, and will help to stop hair loss and speed up hair growth.



• GRIVAMAX LASER CAP 148.



This model has 148 diodes which will help you to achieve a perfect look and quality of your hair.



Media Contact

info@grivamax.com



Photo:

