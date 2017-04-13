 
News By Tag
* Distributor
* Technology
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Storit Limited, the holding company of CMS Distribution, reports record year with revenue up 82%

Storit Limited, the holding company of CMS Distribution, a leading specialist distributor supplying business and consumer technologies, today announced a record fiscal year with 82% turnover increase over 2015 to £325m.
 
 
Frank Salmon, founder and CEO of CMS Distribution
Frank Salmon, founder and CEO of CMS Distribution
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Distributor
* Technology
* Business

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Earnings

LONDON - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- EBITDA surged by 126% and exceeded £10m for the first time reaching £12.3m.

Highlights:

2016 was a record year for the Group. "We are delighted with the results which showed growth across all areas of the business. Our Enterprise business continued to outpace the market, driving strong growth in security, information management, storage and open source technologies, along with our Retail channels, which also delivered high growth. As our customers continue to deliver innovation around digital transformation, the business portfolio continues to drive change and open doors to new thriving markets" said Frank Salmon, founder and CEO of CMS Distribution Ltd.

In April 2016, CMS Distribution acquired Widget Investments. He continued "The Widget business was integrated into CMS Distribution in August '16, as part of our ongoing strategy of bringing companies together to leverage strengths and synergies. We are very excited with the future potential of this acquisition and its impact on the Group's financials."

Further investments in 2016 included the acquisition of a majority stake in Newgen Distribution, a Swedish based distributor serving the Scandinavian market, and the launch of a branch in Madrid, Spain to service the Iberian market. Post year-end, the Group announced the acquisition of TNS Connect, an award-winning distributor of emerging technologies and accessories, headquartered in Ireland but also operating in the UK, mainland Europe, Australia and China.

Outlook for 2017:

Commenting on the future of the Group, Frank Salmon concluded: "We continue to invest in systems and customer opportunities that will drive growth and sustained value into the future, as we continue to roll out our business model across new territories. I am very excited about the future of the Group."

Summary Financial Information / Statement:

         2016*  2015*
         £000's  £000's
Turnover          324,548  178,241
Gross Profit          29,352  17,197
Profit before Tax  10,049  4,245
EBITDA          12,344  5,466
EBITDA Margin      3.8%      3.1%

*The financial year of Storit runs from 1st January until 31st December.

About Storit Limited:

Storit Limited is the holding company of CMS Distribution.

About CMS Distribution Ltd:

Established in 1988, CMS Distribution seeks out innovative technology companies and connects them to smart customers. CMS Distribution is trade only, selling to over 2,000 business to business and business to consumer Reseller partners. The company employs 350 people across six locations in the UK and Ireland, plus locations in the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Australia and China.

For further information on CMS Distribution, please visit www.cmsdistribution.com.

Contact
Andreea Ceasar
***@cmsdistribution.com
End
Source:Storit Limited
Email:***@cmsdistribution.com Email Verified
Tags:Distributor, Technology, Business
Industry:Technology
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share