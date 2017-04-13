 
Industry News





Wrights GPX announce 'better than half price' promotion on LED window display range

One of the leading names in the supply of LED window displays has announced a 'better than half price' sale on selected products in its LEDMAG range. But Wrights GPX warn that stocks are very limited.
 
 
LED window display frames are now better than half
LED window display frames are now better than half
WEST BROMWICH, England - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The sale includes a range of off-the-peg window frames that the company believes offer the perfect 'entry level' range for businesses looking to create an LED window display. The frames require no specialist installation, no specialist electrical wiring and no 'fiddly' cable and rod components.  Prices start at £80, less than 50% when compared to the previous selling price of £165.

The West Bromwich-based display specialist has exclusive UK distribution to the Italian-made LEDMAG range of LED display products.

Additionally Wrights GPX has also significantly reduced the selling price of the LED light pocket frames that are used in conjunction with the frames. Sold in a range of A4 and A3 sizes, these easy-to-update frames start at £65.

The stylish silver chromed frames are placed in position in the window & plug into the nearest available power socket. The system is weighted at the base for increased stability and vacuum cups provide further support and adjustable space between display and window. Once the magnetised LED light frames are attached they immediately light up.

The company believe the range is ideal for estate agents & other property companies, QSRs and take-aways, recruitment & travel agencies as well as a range of retail locations.

The complete range can be access at http://www.gpxgroup.com/estate-agent-window-display-sale

Wrights Plastics / Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
