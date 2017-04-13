News By Tag
Wrights GPX announce 'better than half price' promotion on LED window display range
One of the leading names in the supply of LED window displays has announced a 'better than half price' sale on selected products in its LEDMAG range. But Wrights GPX warn that stocks are very limited.
The West Bromwich-based display specialist has exclusive UK distribution to the Italian-made LEDMAG range of LED display products.
Additionally Wrights GPX has also significantly reduced the selling price of the LED light pocket frames that are used in conjunction with the frames. Sold in a range of A4 and A3 sizes, these easy-to-update frames start at £65.
The stylish silver chromed frames are placed in position in the window & plug into the nearest available power socket. The system is weighted at the base for increased stability and vacuum cups provide further support and adjustable space between display and window. Once the magnetised LED light frames are attached they immediately light up.
The company believe the range is ideal for estate agents & other property companies, QSRs and take-aways, recruitment & travel agencies as well as a range of retail locations.
The complete range can be access at http://www.gpxgroup.com/
