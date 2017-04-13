Country(s)
Industry News
PINC selected by Inbound Logistics magazine to its 2017 list of Top logistics technology providers
PINC named TOP 100 Logistics IT provider for boosting supply chain performance and customer service while cutting overall logistics costs for customers
ALAMEDA, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- PINC, the #1 provider of yard management systems (YMS), finished vehicle logistics solutions, and inventory robotics to the world's largest brands, has been selected 2017 TOP Logistics IT provider by Inbound Logistics magazine.
Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2017. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.
"When choosing the 2017 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers, Inbound Logistics editors looked at excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations. On a more strategic level, editors make their selections based on how transformative solutions impact outward-facing business activities driving integration across internal, as well as external, business processes," Said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "PINC was selected because its solutions solve specific logistics challenges and improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor PINC for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2017."
"We would like to thank Inbound Logistics' editors for this selection," said Matt Yearling, PINC's CEO. "This recognition validates our market leadership and our continuous commitment to our customers to improve employee safety, increase collaboration, optimize inventory, accelerate velocity, and reduce operational costs."
About PINC
PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to locate and move inventory through the supply chain faster, cost-effectively, consistently, and more efficiently.
The company's cloud-based real-time asset tracking platform, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, optical, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow companies to optimize their supply chain execution.
Learn more about PINC at www.pinc.com.
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.
Contact
Rafael Granato, PINC
***@pinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse