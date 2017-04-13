Now Available on Amazon, The Disabled Workforce: What the ADA Never Anticipated by Rachel

New Book is a Practical How-to Guide Aimed at Helping Employers Manage the Growing Requests for Workplace Accommodations

-- Rachel Shaw, president and principal consultant of Shaw HR Consulting, Inc. (Shaw HRC), is pleased to announce the release of her first book, titled "The Disabled Workforce: What the ADA Never Anticipated."The book is now available for purchase at Amazon.com.When it comes to navigating the Disability Interactive Process in compliance with ADA federal and a myriad of state disability laws, no human resources professional is better qualified than Rachel. Her new book shares insights, case studies and best practices based on tens of thousands of employee cases handled by Rachel and her firm. She presents readers with her Disability Interactive Process Hallway, a virtually fool-proof method of working through the process with an employee to make more consistent, better workplace accommodation decisions."Requests for accommodation are growing through workers' compensation injuries, stress claims, fragrance sensitivities, on-going intermittent leave requests, dog accommodations, and more." said Shaw. "Some are legitimate, some are not. This book is focused on how employers can apply and follow a standardized process to ensure they can accommodate those that are entitled, and remove from the process those that are not."Rachel is an expert in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and California's Fair Employment Housing Act (FEHA) and has been helping public-and private-sector employers manage their most challenging personnel issues for more than 15 years. Today she is one of the most anticipated trainers in the country, known for providing attendees with real-life practical solutions helping employers traverse the interconnected roles of human resources, workers' compensation and disability compliance. The book reveals Rachel's tried-and-true strategies as well as step-by-step processes for managing reasonable accommodation requests and the myriad of challenges surrounding it including leave management abuse, discipline issues, psychological disabilities and more."My goal is to ensure there is always space in our workplaces for disabled persons to thrive and contribute. To do this, I support employers to implement a process that allows them to weed out unnecessary requests, while still allowing access and accommodations for those the laws were intended to protect," said Shaw. "It is a careful balance, but one we must get right. The Hallway is a tool that works, and I am excited to bring it to a larger audience. This work is too important to get wrong."Rachel Shaw has more than 15 years of executive-level human resources experience. She is president and principal consultant of Shaw HR Consulting, Inc., a boutique Human Resource consultancy specializing in providing employers with a full range of Disability Compliance Management consulting and training services to support their compliance with federal and state disability laws. A graduate of Brown University, she also holds a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University. She is the author of the book, titled "The Disabled Workforce: What the ADA Never Anticipated."For more information go to www.shawhrconsulting.com.