Restoring The Years Global Ministries Celebrates Their Decade Year With Church Anniversary

-- Restoring the Years Global Ministries in Marietta, Georgia will be celebrating its 10 year church anniversary May 4th through May 7th. Under the theme, "Reposition to the Great Commission", RTYGM wants guests to come and prepare for an apostolic move of God, ultimate rejuvenation, total restoration, inner healing, to be blessed and most importantly have a divine encounter with the Holy Spirit.Restoring the Years Global Ministries was founded by Dr. Rhonda Travitt and has evolved into where the word is being preached and men and women of God are fulfilling into God's divine purpose. RTYGM is where lives are restored and destinies are fulfilled in the fullness of HIS time. At RTYGM, they believe that God is a redeemer of time and with that the ministry aims to touch lives through prayer, love, faith and hope.RTYGM's 10th year anniversary celebration consists of guest speaker, Bishop Brian Keith Williams. Bishop Williams has planted and pioneered over forty churches. Currently, he serves as the presiding prelate of the Apostolic Network of Churches International. Bishop Williams has spoken all over the world including at The Potter House with Bishop T.D. Jakes. "Bishop Williams is an awesome man Of God with a heavy mandate on his life, apostolically. He is just one of those preachers that is very sought after and we are very excited to have him at RTYGM's 10th year anniversary celebration,"says Dr. Rhonda Travitt.During this four day celebration we will enjoy praise and worship, fellowship, a guest speaker, comedy and even some special performances in addition to the word of God. Please join us in celebrating 10 years in ministry with Restoring the Years Global Ministries.Restoring the Years Ministries determines to infuse the life of each congregant by renewing their minds to the Word of God, bringing balance in their spirit, soul, and body. This is accomplished through the avenues of teaching, preaching, training, equipping and evangelizing. Restoring the Years Global Ministries seeks to reach a disillusioned and hurting world and to declare that the trumpet must be blown in Zion and the alarm sounded for all believers to take their rightful position within the Kingdom of God. The goal is to evangelize to the world through God's resurrection power and divine demonstration. We aim to fully allow the zeal and passion of God to consume and heal lost souls and fragmented believers within the body of Christ.Want to learn more? Visit us every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and every Sunday Morning at 10:00 a.m. at 1000 Cobb Parkway N. Marietta, GA 3002. www,restoringtheyears.org