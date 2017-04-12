News By Tag
Brandon Honda's Joel Jarrell transfers to Sun Toyota as quality assurance manager
Former internet director at Brandon Honda, another division of Morgan Auto Group
In his new role, Jarrell is responsible to grow and strengthen customer contacts, relationships and loyalty throughout all areas of the dealership, from sales, service and finance operations to social media. He brings Sun Toyota an extensive background in technology and dealership operations to help raise customer satisfaction and produce solid growth.
"I am very excited to step into this new leadership role" said Jarrell. "My focus is to assist our guests in any way possible, whether it is to help them plan a vehicle upgrade or find ways to expedite their service visit. The goal is always to deliver a truly exceptional experience in every department."
Morgan Auto Group acquired Sun Toyota & Scion in February 2016, adding to its group of 16 auto dealerships in central Florida and Missouri. John Marazzi is the Managing Partner of Morgan Auto Group's Sun Toyota and Brandon Honda dealerships.
The hallmark of a Morgan Auto Group dealership is its keen focus on impeccable customer service and engagement. Sun Toyota is located at 3001 US Highway 19 just south of SR 54 in Holiday, FL 34691 on the border with New Port Richey. For more information, call 727.478.0070 or visit http://www.suntoyota.com/
