Frozen in a Bottle comes to Disneyland Anaheim

 
 
CHICAGO - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Frozen in a Bottle Comes to Disneyland

Geir Ness Launches Newest Fragrance in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 18, 2017— Renowned Norwegian fragrance designer, Geir Ness, has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the reigning global giant of television, film and amusement parks, to develop a scent inspired by the movie "Frozen."  The scent will be introduced at a launch event in Disneyland on May 4, 2017.

The fragrance captures the allure of all that is special about the imaginary village of Arendelle and of Norway-- the fresh air, fragrant flowers, fjords and beautiful mountains. The scent was also influenced by the storyline of the moving, starting off crisp and icy and finishing with warm notes to parallel the movie's heartwarming conclusion.

Geir Ness will be at Disneyland on May 4th to introduce the fragrance to the world of magic.

Ness was elated to work with Disney to a fragrance that pays homage to the company's fairytale environment. "It was an amazing opportunity for me to work with Disney to create a fragrance that is unique and meets the high standards of everything that is good about Disney," said Ness.  "It was a lot of pressure to develop something that would capture the essence of the multi-billion dollar blockbuster film. I am so pleased to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Walt Disney dream.  After all, a lovely fragrance is a forever memory."

"Frozen in a Bottle" will be available for $70.00 for a 3.4 oz spray bottle, and $50.00 for a 1.7 oz spray bottle at Disneyland, Disney World/Epcot, Disney Cruise Line and on these sites: geirness.com.

Contact:
Beatrice Davis
Sassy B Worldwide Productions, Inc
vspbea@gmail.com
773-525-5744

Source:Laila Inc
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
