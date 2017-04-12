News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UNEXPECTED Playwright Teaches Intensive for Playwrights
"Participants in this writing intensive," he said, "will learn ways to push through the demands of writing a full-length play. The class will move quickly, covering idea generation and outlining in the first class and moving with speed through a writing process. The goal of this intensive is to complete a rough draft of a new full-length play. Thus, students in this intensive should have some experience with playwriting;
"With almost 10 years of experience teaching playwriting and working in new play development,"
John Perovich is a playwright, educator and all around theatre maker in Phoenix, AZ. He completed his Master of Fine Arts in Dramatic Writing at Arizona State University in 2016. Perovich's playwriting credits include, shallow grave (Arizona State University 2014), poseidon's regret (Brelby Theatre Company 2015), missing grace (Brelby Theatre Company 2015), and on display (Arizona State University 2016). His newest play, unexpected, premieres this May at Brelby. John currently serves as the Education Director at Brelby, planning and instructing various courses, including Brelby's Write Club--a free and open group for playwrights that meets monthly to share and develop new plays. He is the Department Head for the Performing Arts at Metropolitan Arts Institute, instructing theatre and film courses to high school students. Perovich has instructed various courses at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. He holds a Master of Arts from New York University in Educational Theatre for Colleges and Communities and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications:
Class: Playwriting Intensive - Writing the Full Length Play. Thursdays, beginning April 27, ending on June 1, 7PM to 9PM. For more information and to enroll visit Brelby.com/learn.
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse