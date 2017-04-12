UNEXPECTED Playwright Teaches Intensive for Playwrights

John Perovich

-- John Perovich is a highly regarded playwright whose most recent offering,opens May 19at Brelby in Historic Downtown Glendale. He will teach a playwrighting intensive this spring at Brelby."Participants in this writing intensive," he said, "will learn ways to push through the demands of writing a full-length play. The class will move quickly, covering idea generation and outlining in the first class and moving with speed through a writing process. The goal of this intensive is to complete a rough draft of a new full-length play. Thus, students in this intensive should have some experience with playwriting;however, it is absolutely fine if this is a student's first full-length play—that's exciting! Will it be difficult? Probably. Will it be rewarding? Absolutely.""With almost 10 years of experience teaching playwriting and working in new play development,"he continued, "I've learned strategies for helping writers push through the creative process. I don't believe in writer's block – it doesn't exist. What I do believe in is a consistent effort to move forward and make progress with writing. Even when it seems difficult, even when it seems impossible, it's not! But sometimes we need a fresh approach to get to where we need to go. This class will help! I work with writers – one on one – to find ways to explore ideas while being committed to the task of writing. I believe in lots and lots of critical feedback that is most helpful to the individual writer. I also believe in accountability, so students should expect strict deadlines. Even though it seems difficult, I do believe, again, that it will be rewarding."John Perovich is a playwright, educator and all around theatre maker in Phoenix, AZ. He completed his Master of Fine Arts in Dramatic Writing at Arizona State University in 2016. Perovich's playwriting credits include,(Arizona State University 2014),(Brelby Theatre Company 2015),(Brelby Theatre Company 2015), and(Arizona State University 2016). His newest play,, premieres this May at Brelby. John currently serves as the Education Director at Brelby, planning and instructing various courses, including Brelby's Write Club--a free and open group for playwrights that meets monthly to share and develop new plays. He is the Department Head for the Performing Arts at Metropolitan Arts Institute, instructing theatre and film courses to high school students. Perovich has instructed various courses at Stockton University, Arizona State University, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. He holds a Master of Arts from New York University in Educational Theatre for Colleges and Communities and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications:Radio/Television/Film from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc.Class: Playwriting Intensive - Writing the Full Length Play. Thursdays, beginning April 27, ending on June 1, 7PM to 9PM. For more information and to enroll visit Brelby.com/learn.