HCL Recognized as a 'Leader' and 'Super Star' of Global Outsourcing 100 by IAOP

NOIDA, India
- April 18, 2017
HCL Technologies
(HCL), has been recognized as a 'leader' in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100TM
rankings for 2017, an annual listing of the world's best service providers by the IAOP®. Additionally, HCL has achieved the distinction of being 'Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100®
', attributed to exceptional performance and scores achieved in IAOP® evaluation.
The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100TM
and The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognize the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill
. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize HCL Technologies for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility."
"HCL continues to be at the forefront of investing in and pioneering next–generation IT solutions to address customers' business challenges," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO – IT Services, HCL Technologies
. "Our key IT services propositions, such as Next–Gen IT & Operations (NGIT), help our customers reap the integrated benefits of cloud, automation, innovation and AI. Similarly, our globally celebrated DRYiCE™ solution, that combines cutting–edge autonomics and powerful orchestration, helps our wide–spread customer base to simplify operational complexities and drive business outcomes. The strengths and maturity of our comprehensive IT services portfolio has helped us achieve the 'leader' status on the Global Outsourcing 100® listing for past three consecutive years."
HCL has been consistently delivering business outcomes through best–in–class integrated offerings, underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 business strategy
. The promise of 'Relationship Beyond the Contract'
) (RBtC), powered by the Ideapreneurship–
led culture
ideapreneurship)
, helps HCL to create exceptional value for customers, fostering grass–root innovation and providing an opportunity to 110,000+ Ideapreneurs to ideate, collaborate and create everyday innovative ideas to solve customers' business problems.