Dot Com Infoway Awarded With CMMI ML 3 Appraisal
Dot Com Infoway has bagged the CMMI ML 3 SCAMPI Appraisal from the CMMI Institute.
DCI secured the CMMI-Dev V1.3 model with 'Maturity Level' 3 after facing stringent audits and examinations conducted by the CMMI team. The CMMI appraisal is a proof that DCI underwent series of trainings and process improvement phases to build capability in its people and processes.
"We are delighted to receive the CMMI ML 3 appraisal from the coveted CMMI institute. This is an evidence of DCI's robust internal capabilities and efficiencies,"
The CMMI appraisal further enhances the global digital marketing company's standing as it now becomes compliant to bid for large defense and government projects across many countries, including USA.
Worldwide, CMMI is leveraged to enhance performances of numerous organizations across 101 countries. And as DCI joins the club of CMMI organizations, the innovative company has its eyes set on securing big-ticket projects around the globe.
"It took us lot of determination, perseverance and innovating thinking to enhance our internal capabilities while delivering best solutions to our clients," reveals Mr. Venkatesh, "The CMMI appraisal has open new doors for us. We are a more agile, capable and efficient services organization now and we are geared up to become one of the worlds most sought after digital marketing organization,"
About Dot Com Infoway:
Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.
