 
News By Tag
* Hip Hop News
* Lunacie
* Music News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Five Star Music Group's Artist, Lunacie, Lands at Number One on Both Urban and Indie Charts

 
 
Lunacie
Lunacie
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop recording artist, Lunacie, has officially soared to the top position at number one on dual charts, both Indie and Urban, with his new single release, "Feelin Kinda Good."

The track is now leading at the top position and now in the top 10 of music charts charting along with Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, Sean Paul and other major artists.Lunacie's highly anticipated CD, "I'm The Best," is also scheduled to be released soon through Five Star Music Group.

"On behalf of Five Star Music Group, we want to celebrate this moment with  Lunacie's success as a number one charting artist across more than one chart. This is an amazing accomplishment for an indie artist. He is the best,"says Darryle James, President of Five Star Music Group.

Five Star Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. FSMG is a division of Vicious Grind Global. FSMG is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment
companies.

The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.Five Star Music Group is announcing that it is changing its name to Vicious Grind Music Group,a Division of Vicious Grind Global LLC.

Lunacie:

http://www.soundcloud.com/lunacie

Booking Contact:

Five Star Music Group(FSMG)

E: info@fivestarmusicgroup.com

Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Source:
Email:***@awjplatinum.com Email Verified
Tags:Hip Hop News, Lunacie, Music News
Industry:Music
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AWJ Platinum PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share