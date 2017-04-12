Five Star Music Group's Artist, Lunacie, Lands at Number One on Both Urban and Indie Charts

Lunacie

-- Hip Hop recording artist, Lunacie, has officially soared to the top position at number one on dual charts, both Indie and Urban, with his new single release, "Feelin Kinda Good."The track is now leading at the top position and now in the top 10 of music charts charting along with Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, Sean Paul and other major artists.Lunacie's highly anticipated CD, "I'm The Best," is also scheduled to be released soon through Five Star Music Group."On behalf of Five Star Music Group, we want to celebrate this moment with Lunacie's success as a number one charting artist across more than one chart. This is an amazing accomplishment for an indie artist. He is the best,"says Darryle James, President of Five Star Music Group.Five Star Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. FSMG is a division of Vicious Grind Global. FSMG is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainmentcompanies.The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.Five Star Music Group is announcing that it is changing its name to Vicious Grind Music Group,a Division of Vicious Grind Global LLC.Five Star Music Group(FSMG)E: info@fivestarmusicgroup.com