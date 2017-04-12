 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Antiaging
* Botox
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlottetown
  Prince Edward Island
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Why use BOTOX? - How does it work, uses of it, expected results, etc

Do you find yourself getting upset about the growing number of lines and wrinkles on your face?
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Beauty
* Antiaging
* Botox

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Charlottetown - Prince Edward Island - Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The signs of aging certainly cannot be avoided, although there are plenty of ways (like makeup and DIY home remedies) to get rid of the effects. BOTOX Cosmetic just happens to be the most efficient one. BOTOX, an injectable toxin is a popular non-surgical cosmetic treatment used to relax the muscles and smooth out horizontal forehead wrinkles, squint and smile lines, frown lines, and nasal crunch lines. Here is some helpful information that you can keep in mind before undergoing treatment.

How does BOTOX work? It invades the nerve cells and releases enzymes that prevent the muscle from contracting. When muscles do not contract, wrinkles relax and soften. BOTOX is popular on forehead lines, crow's feet and frown lines. However, you must remember that wrinkles caused by sun damage are not reversible.
Other uses: Besides being effective in reducing wrinkles, BOTOX Medical is beneficial in curing many other issues like heavy sweating, migraines, and even muscle spasms. With the advances in science and technology, a growing number of medical uses of BOTOX are coming to light.
How long does it last? The effects depend on various factors such as the area treated, the number of units injected, and the skin type of the individual. On average, BOTOX treatments last for two to six months.
Expected results: If injected by an expert, can give a more youthful appearance. Many see the results of the treatment within three or four days, and the effects continue to show up for about two weeks.

To book a free consultation with Dr. Daniel Lazaric, visit the website http://www.lazaricmedispa.ca. If you are looking for in-depth information on BOTOX as a treatment, we would be happy to provide you with that.

Contact
lazaricmedispa.ca
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share