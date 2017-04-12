News By Tag
Why use BOTOX? - How does it work, uses of it, expected results, etc
Do you find yourself getting upset about the growing number of lines and wrinkles on your face?
• How does BOTOX work? It invades the nerve cells and releases enzymes that prevent the muscle from contracting. When muscles do not contract, wrinkles relax and soften. BOTOX is popular on forehead lines, crow's feet and frown lines. However, you must remember that wrinkles caused by sun damage are not reversible.
• Other uses: Besides being effective in reducing wrinkles, BOTOX Medical is beneficial in curing many other issues like heavy sweating, migraines, and even muscle spasms. With the advances in science and technology, a growing number of medical uses of BOTOX are coming to light.
• How long does it last? The effects depend on various factors such as the area treated, the number of units injected, and the skin type of the individual. On average, BOTOX treatments last for two to six months.
• Expected results: If injected by an expert, can give a more youthful appearance. Many see the results of the treatment within three or four days, and the effects continue to show up for about two weeks.
