Fridge Art Fair NYC: Brooklyn May 3-6 2017
FRidGe is pleased to announce two venues for the Fifty Shades of FRidGe New York Edition #5.
The main venue -- Branded Saloon -- at 603 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238, is a mixed country western club in the heart of Brooklyn.
Little NU FRidGe -- at 85 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201, is our "pop-up" space this year and will feature small-scale works and site-specific pieces by various artists at Brooklyn's new and true art hotel the NU Hotel curated by artists Michelle Hill and Susanna Thornton. Little NU FRidGe" builds off FRidGe's highly praised "A Curated Mini FRidGe" Art Fair which took place at Miami Beach's elegant and historic Betsy Hotel in Fall 2016 during Art Basel Miami Beach.
FRidGe fun events occur daily and here you will catch some of the world's most talented acts. Events such as Bingo and "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celebration have been lovingly designed and curated by the main Fair's host Branded Saloon. FRidGe's Chief Curator Linda DiGusta has perfected this year's New York edition of the Fair as a work of art unto itself by using the already themed country western intimate feel of Branded Saloon in a manner that is thought-provoking, fun, emotional and truly ranks Ms. DiGusta as one of the world's premier curators.
Eric Ginsburg -- artist and FRidGe founder -- is known for his whimsical and emotional paintings of dogs and cats. In the classic annual FRidGe tradition, Ginsburg will be selling paintings of our true best friends. Proceeds from Ginsburg's work go to BARC (Brooklyn Animal Rescue Collation) and commissions are accepted.
Admission Policy: FRidGe will never turn anyone away for any reason regardless of ability to pay admission. All are welcome.
For directions, hours, event times and exhibitors, please visit: https://www.fridgeartfair.com
For press and VIP information, contact: vip@fridgeartfair.com.
For general information, contact: info@fridgeartfair.com.
