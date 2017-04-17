News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Storm takes on Sporting San Fernando for the first Time
Make a choice, to take a chance, or your life wont change- Storm player Opportunities
www.santaclaritastorm.net
Storm offers Play Opportunities
Many dream of playing professional soccer, and many have the talent. What most no one has is the path to more opportunities to accomplish that dream. Many players that have played in the UPSL are now competing in the professional level of the game. A dream creates the desire that creates the motivation to reach your goal.
Santa Clarita Storm established in 2006 has given many young talented players the avenue to pursue their dreams and participate at a fast moving high level game that improves ones skills and abilities. Players can stage their talents in every game at the UPSL level. In the 10 year history the Storm have had several players move on to the upper levels of US Soccer.
Carlos Aguilar - Played in USL Pro Rochester Rhino
Aaron Perez- Played USL OC Blues -USL , Minnesota United -NASL
Alex Harlley - Played NASL Atlanta Siverbacks, USL Pittsburg Riverhounds
Miguel Ibarra- Minnesota United-NASL, Leon Lega Mex , US National Team , Minnesota United MLS (present)
Are a few that have moved on to the upper professional stage of soccer, however we have a player Bret Croft who left the team for a season to play professional division in Sweden and has return to the storm. Defender Mathew Pasquale now playing professionally in Sweden.
Do you have what it takes? do you Dare to Dream, do you Dare to try, do you Dare to Fail, do you Dare to Succeed.
Interested players contact the Storm at www.santaclaritastorm.net/
Media Contact
Storm Media FCSC
info@santaclaritastorm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017