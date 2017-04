Storm takes on Sporting San Fernando for the first Time

Make a choice, to take a chance, or your life wont change- Storm player Opportunities

-- The Storm returns to league action next Saturday night in a 7:00pm match. The Storm will face Sporting San Fernando 2-3-1 for the first time. Sporting San Fernando is a spin off team from FC Hasental who disbanded last season. Head Coach and owner Jon Meyers has assembled a fast hard playing team that will be a challenge for the struggling Storm 2-4-0. Both teams looking to improve and pickup a needed 3 points. The Storm will see the return of Center Back Albi Skendi off with yellow card suspension and from personal leave away Defesive Midfielder Brett Croft. The Storm will also see the return of a healthy Striker/ Midfielder John Lopez who had been out with an injury a long with midfielder Nelson Peraza. Storm is looking very storm going in this weekend to face a team they are completely unfamiular with. However on the other hand Jon Meyers who as mentioned coached FC Hasental the last two seasons in the UPSL. Is very famiular with the Storm and has the make up of a very competitive game. The game will be at Sporting home field 7500 Charminade Ave at Charmaine High School. Follow the Storm on their new site atwww.santaclaritastorm.netMany dream of playing professional soccer, and many have the talent. What most no one has is the path to more opportunities to accomplish that dream. Many players that have played in the UPSL are now competing in the professional level of the game. A dream creates the desire that creates the motivation to reach your goal.Santa Clarita Storm established in 2006 has given many young talented players the avenue to pursue their dreams and participate at a fast moving high level game that improves ones skills and abilities. Players can stage their talents in every game at the UPSL level. In the 10 year history the Storm have had several players move on to the upper levels of US Soccer.- Played in USL Pro Rochester RhinoPlayed USL OC Blues -USL , Minnesota United -NASL- Played NASL Atlanta Siverbacks, USL Pittsburg Riverhounds- Minnesota United-NASL, Leon Lega Mex , US National Team , Minnesota United MLS (present)Are a few that have moved on to the upper professional stage of soccer, however we have a player Bret Croft who left the team for a season to play professional division in Sweden and has return to the storm. Defender Mathew Pasquale now playing professionally in Sweden.Do you have what it takes? do you Dare to Dream, do you Dare to try, do you Dare to Fail, do you Dare to Succeed.Interested players contact the Storm at www.santaclaritastorm.net/ contact