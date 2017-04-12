 
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut With Close Of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017

CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors.
 
 
SINGAPORE - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- CougarShield International, in partnership with its Thailand strategic partner, Cardinal Filmcelebrates the successful debut of the CougarShield™ brand at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show. The 38th Bangkok International Motor Show closes its 12-day exhibition triumphantly on 9th of April 2017, Sunday with a total of 1.6 million visitors and 36,093 vehicular orders.

Through the interactive booth design and informative counters, "CougarShield™, a brand that represents an innovative in automotive coatings have generated significant products and interest from the Motor Show attendees on the innovation and technology behind its Nano Titanium, Water-based Paint Protection and Glass Protection Coatings. Visitors had the opportunity to see and feel the effect of the coatings up close and witness the unique and superior differences of CougarShield's™ coatings against other competing brands in the market.

The 12-day long exhibition also showcased 3 on-site live Facebook video events featuring product presentations and demonstrations by CougarShield's International Technical Director – Mr. Yeo Boon Khee. "I'm very proud to be part of this interactive video presentation. Utilizing social media to communicate our product's competency is a great way to reach out to a wide group of interested consumers, and it allows us to convey and provide proof of our product unique strengths and abilities." Said Mr. Yeo.

Consumers whom missed the informative live Facebook event can catch them at CougarShield's™ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cougarshield/ or Cardinal Films' Facebook Video links:

https://www.facebook.com/cardinalfilmthailand/videos/1353...

https://www.facebook.com/cardinalfilmthailand/videos/1353676144679109/

https://www.facebook.com/cardinalfilmthailand/videos/1354656557914401/

About CougarShield International

CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™ coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™ unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.

About Cardinal Film

Cardinal Film is a leading automotive service provider with premium products and solutions such as solar control film, automotive grooming, and paint protection coatings. Through its innovative product offerings such as the premium Cardinal Tuxedo; Seven window films, and CougarShield™ coatings, Cardinal aims to provide the best automotive aftermarket service to its customers throughout Thailand.

For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at www.CougarShield.com.

SOURCE: PR17012 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd

