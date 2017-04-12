News By Tag
CougarShield™ Completes Successful Debut With Close Of 38th Bangkok International Motor Show 2017
CougarShield™ celebrates successful debut after 12-day long exhibition in the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show with 1.6 million visitors.
Through the interactive booth design and informative counters, "CougarShield™
The 12-day long exhibition also showcased 3 on-site live Facebook video events featuring product presentations and demonstrations by CougarShield's International Technical Director – Mr. Yeo Boon Khee. "I'm very proud to be part of this interactive video presentation. Utilizing social media to communicate our product's competency is a great way to reach out to a wide group of interested consumers, and it allows us to convey and provide proof of our product unique strengths and abilities." Said Mr. Yeo.
Consumers whom missed the informative live Facebook event can catch them at CougarShield's™
About CougarShield International
CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™
About Cardinal Film
Cardinal Film is a leading automotive service provider with premium products and solutions such as solar control film, automotive grooming, and paint protection coatings. Through its innovative product offerings such as the premium Cardinal Tuxedo; Seven window films, and CougarShield™
