Raster.Studio announces the launch of reblog.live, a blog to explore our possible futures

We explore the possible futures, as imagined today or from the past. We try to understanding how our view changes over the time - can the life be exclusive to the earth? Will we reach the space age? How will we coexist with AI? Will we let our cars take vital decisions for us?



Daily news and articles



Day after day, the reader will find articles with high quality visuals (images, videos, animations) among with major news about the progress of the sciences and of the technics.



Possible futures of transportation



The car may or may not completely drive by themselves with human onboard. They will have decition to take concerning our own survival in some situations. In the meantime, we will explore and find new ways to travel. It is now acceptable to say that we will reach 99.9999% of the speed of the light - maybe one day we will allow ourselves to find sdolutions to go behoud.



Possible futures of inhabitat



If the economy is healthy, we can expect to see our inhabitat evolve quickly with improved energy management, numeric assistance, and living experience in general. We will do parralleles as for the visions of the future of Paris seems consistent accross the years.



Possible future of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality



Full room virtual reality, augmented reality, with mixed reality being the best of both worlds - we have no restriction to imagine and shape our digital future. We progress step by step on the technolocal side, but we progress very slowly on the conceptual side to adopt tnd leverage this new medium.



Possible futures of the user interface



The volume of data willl continue to grow exponentialy, but our capability to design system to interact with this data evolves in parralel. Natural language, touch desks, direct mind communication can all help us to better understand and take benefit of this data we accumulate.



An open visit to the future



We collectively shape our present at the best of our collective capabilities, and we use more and more the technology to assist us.



This new blog is an invitation to visit all the possible future imagined today or yesterday, to keep the idea alive.



You can read and comment to bring your own points of view. And let's shape our future as we want it, together.



