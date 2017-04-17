ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Branding Your Communication" Webinar

News By Tag
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047
San Diego, CA—April 17, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Chiropractors sometimes wonder where all their new patients have gone. If they've ever had an influx of new patients that don't stay—or even worse, cause them to take focus off existing patients—there may be miscommunication in their office. Chiropractors get so busy serving patients that they often don't spend time formulating their brand and training their team. As a result, they end up with a mixture of marketing materials, incongruent team scripts, and in-office education that don't accurately reflect their vision and mission.
"Having a clear brand and consistently communicating that message to patients creates trust and clarity," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "This leads to increased patient satisfaction and referrals, which, in turn, grows the practice. We're thrilled to have Dr. Wendland-Colby join us and share her insight on how to create and support a brand that embodies the philosophy and goals of one's practice."
Join this webinar to learn:
* Why chiropractors' brands matter to their patients, their team, and their community
* How chiropractors can develop their personal brand to set themselves apart from the crowd
* Steps struggling chiropractors can take to develop confidence through clear communication
* How chiropractors can craft their message for maximum attraction, education, and retention
* Strategies for chiropractors to engage their ideal prospective patients
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA – 2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
