Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Branding Your Communication" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Branding Your Communication" Webinar with Dr. Cathy Wendland-Colby

San Diego, CA—April 17, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce the upcoming webinar "Branding Your Communication," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. Cathy Wendland-Colby, an international empowerment speaker, health and fitness advocate, and personal growth, leadership, and speaking coach.

Chiropractors sometimes wonder where all their new patients have gone.  If they've ever had an influx of new patients that don't stay—or even worse, cause them to take focus off existing patients—there may be miscommunication in their office. Chiropractors get so busy serving patients that they often don't spend time formulating their brand and training their team. As a result, they end up with a mixture of marketing materials, incongruent team scripts, and in-office education that don't accurately reflect their vision and mission.

"Having a clear brand and consistently communicating that message to patients creates trust and clarity," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "This leads to increased patient satisfaction and referrals, which, in turn, grows the practice.  We're thrilled to have Dr. Wendland-Colby join us and share her insight on how to create and support a brand that embodies the philosophy and goals of one's practice."

Join this webinar to learn:

    *  Why chiropractors' brands matter to their patients, their team, and their community

    *  How chiropractors can develop their personal brand to set themselves apart from the crowd

    *  Steps struggling chiropractors can take to develop confidence through clear communication

    *  How chiropractors can craft their message for maximum attraction, education, and retention

    *  Strategies for chiropractors to engage their ideal prospective patients

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA – 2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-04-13/mmg8n?utm....

About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Click to Share