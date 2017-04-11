IPDSteel® Friction Welded Pistons for Select Caterpillar C-Series Engines

1 2 3 4 5 aluminum | 2pc steel/aluminum | 1pc steel | friction welded steel welded piston process IPD welded piston features Airton Martins (IPD's VP of Operations) IPD 1pc oil dam plate vs 2pc

-- Engine development over the last 20 years has resulted in significant piston design changes as a result of emissions requirements. Cylinder combustion specifications required new piston designs that could withstand increased pressures and heat.The more recent evolution of these designs is the friction welded steel piston, which allows manufacturers to produce crown and skirt sections separately utilizing optimized specifications (design/construction and metallurgy). These two sections are then friction (or inertia) welded together to form a very strong piston with enhanced performance characteristics.Airton Martins, IPD's Vice President of Operations, provided the following comments on some related questions that many customers are asking:Aluminum pistons work within a 1.6-1.8k PSI combustion pressure range, and 2pc articulated designs from around 2.3-2.6k PSI. Newer 1pc steel pistons allowed for increases to around a 2.6-3.2k PSI range, and friction welded pistons to around 3.5k PSI.Welded piston designs provide enhanced structural support under the ring lands, which can reduce wear and oil consumption due to flexing. This flexing can cause 2pc oil dam plates in 1pc pistons to snap out of place, resulting in catastrophic engine failure. This is why IPD designed an innovative 1pc oil dam plate. Lastly, 1pc pistons have overly thick top piston cross sections to compensate for the lack of support under the ring lands, resulting in less efficient heat exchange compared to welded pistons where thinner cross sections provide enhanced cooling characteristics.Welded piston construction allows for an enhanced structural design that provides all of the benefits of a 1pc steel piston without the limitations (such as the requirement of an oil dam plate to create an oil gallery in a 1pc piston). Oil gallery shapes can be optimized in different applications for improved cooling and heat exchange. Different steel alloys can also be specified for the crown section depending upon the application in order to prevent oxidation and/or corrosion around the bowl rim.IPD designed a unique manufacturing process that reduces variations from part to part ensuring maximum concentricity among all critical features, while maintaining the weight variation to minimal levels. IPD also has a unique in process quality inspection system that checks the critical features of our steel pistons at 100% frequency during production.Steel friction welded pistons ensure that you have an alternative to dealers.Steel pistons are manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA), and are available for Caterpillar®C7, C13, C15, C18, C27 and C32 diesel engines. Buy IPD friction welded pistons with confidence, join the many customers worldwide that insist onSteel pistons for quality & cost savings.###Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, providing equipment owners an alternative to dealers. IPD is known for quality products, technical innovation, & superior customer service/support. IPD offers diesel & natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® & Volvo® engine applications.Innovative/unique steel pistons designed, engineered, & manufactured by IPD in Torrance, CA (USA) for HD engines (exclusively offered by IPD).