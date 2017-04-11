 
Industry News





"World's Greatest!..." Episode 241 Is Available For VIewing Online!

 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the hit television program, "World's Greatest!..."

have announced that "World's Greatest!..." Episode 241 is now online and available for streaming.

"World's Greatest!..." Episode 241 features companies such as Directions Research, Global Food Corporation, Michiana Global Mold, Mobile Canning Systems, Nelson Industrial, Provider-Resources, & Stoughton Printing.

"This episode has a lot of amazing companies that do a lot of behind-the-scenes things.  It's really cool because many people will never have heard of some of these companies and yet, these companies are responsible for so much of the daily activities we all do!", said How 2 Media's Production Manager Josh Kessler.  "I'm really excited for the audience to learn about these companies and see all of the amazing things they do!  It's really going to open the eyes of the audience with this one!"

"World's Greatest!..." is in its 11th season and more exciting things are coming for the show!  "New year, new ideas.", said Kessler.  "It's all about "wowing" the audience; being able to grab ahold of their attention, maintain their attention, and have them remembering our segment participants for years to come.  That doesn't happen by just doing a job.  We love what we do and it truly shows in everything we do with "World's Greatest!...".

To view "World's Greatest!..." Episode 241 on their website, you may visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/watch-an-episode/

For questions, comments or complaints in regard to this article, please email marketing@how2media.tv

