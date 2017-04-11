 
Industry News





ConcordGreenNews.com – New Website

The Concord Green Homeowner Association Board of Directors has gone years without communicating or involving the Homeowner Members in their actions.
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As a Homeowner and Residents of the Concord Green Subdivision in Boca Raton, Florida we felt it necessary to make available share what is going on in our development-neighborhood with our neighbors and the public.

For years, the Board of Directors have been asked and have talked about it, but have never initiated the creation of a website. They post their communications at the Pool area where no-one goes to read what's going on. Homeowners and residences should be informed.

The Concord Green Planned Unit Development was designed in the late 1970's, was built and sold in the early 1980's. Concord Green was designed and intended to be a quaint small 86 home development located in West Boca Raton, Florida. It's  amenities include a; Pool, Tennis Court, Clubhouse and a Lake that the residences surround.

It is a private community of 86 single story attached duplexes. They are all one story Fee Simple, Private Property residences. Of the Eighty Six homes, twenty or more are rentals.

Anyone who wants to know a homeowner and resident's experience and point of view, go to the ConcordGreenNews, visit us at http://concordgreennews.com/. This domain and website has no affiliation with any homeowner associations. Thank you,

Media Contact
Cindy Trueson - Cary Nagdeman
5613951079
***@gmail.com
Source:self
Email:***@gmail.com
