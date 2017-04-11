News By Tag
ConcordGreenNews.com – New Website
The Concord Green Homeowner Association Board of Directors has gone years without communicating or involving the Homeowner Members in their actions.
For years, the Board of Directors have been asked and have talked about it, but have never initiated the creation of a website. They post their communications at the Pool area where no-one goes to read what's going on. Homeowners and residences should be informed.
The Concord Green Planned Unit Development was designed in the late 1970's, was built and sold in the early 1980's. Concord Green was designed and intended to be a quaint small 86 home development located in West Boca Raton, Florida. It's amenities include a; Pool, Tennis Court, Clubhouse and a Lake that the residences surround.
It is a private community of 86 single story attached duplexes. They are all one story Fee Simple, Private Property residences. Of the Eighty Six homes, twenty or more are rentals.
Anyone who wants to know a homeowner and resident's experience and point of view, go to the ConcordGreenNews, visit us at http://concordgreennews.com/
Media Contact
Cindy Trueson - Cary Nagdeman
5613951079
***@gmail.com
