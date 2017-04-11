News By Tag
Geospatial Media and Communications introduces Global Advisory Board
In this background, Geospatial Media and Communications is thrilled to announce its new Global Advisory Board, comprising of eminent thought leaders who are making a significant difference to the geospatial industry as well as global economy and society with their vision and acumen across different segments of the geospatial value chain.
The Global Advisory Board Members will strengthen the vision, mission, values, and principles of Geospatial Media and Communications, which have been evolving along with the changing fabric and scope of the geospatial industry. Their diverse professional insights and personal commitment towards the larger objectives of Geospatial Media and Communications will be instrumental in shaping and supervising its business directions and dimensions.
The Global Advisory Board members are:
• Brett Dixon, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Esri, Singapore
• Brian Nicholls, General Manager and Director, AAM Group, Australia
• Chris Gibson, Vice President, Trimble Inc., USA
• Dorine Burmanje, Chairperson, Dutch Kadastre, The Netherlands
• Fabrizio Pirondini, CEO, DEIMOS Imaging, Spain
• James Steiner, Vice President, Oracle Server Technologies, USA
• Johannes Riegl Jr, Chief Marketing Officer, RIEGL, Austria
• Kristin Chirstensen, CMO, Hexagon Group, USA
• Maryam Obaid Almheiri, Director - GIS Department, Dubai Municipality, Dubai
• Nigel Clifford, Chief Executive, Ordnance Survey, UK
• Peter Rabley, Partner, Omidyar Network, USA
• Prithvish Nag, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, India
• Rakesh Verma, Managing Director, MapmyIndia, India
• Rob vende Velde, Director, Geonovum, The Netherlands
• Sandeep Singhal, Senior Director, Cloud Storage, Google, USA
• Tripti Lochan, Chief Executive Officer, VML, SEA & India, Singapore
• Valrie Grant, Managing Director, GeoTechVision, Jamaica
• Dr Vanessa Lawrence CB, Senior Strategic Global Geospatial Advisor, Governments and Inter-Governmental Organisations, UK
• Willy Govender, CEO, Data World, South Africa
While announcing the members of the board, Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Geospatial Media and Communications said "We have been consistently transforming and evolving the scope, coverage, and impact of our media and communication platforms, while pursuing our vision and commitment to 'make a difference through geospatial knowledge in economy and society'. Following our principals of shared vision and collaborative spirit, we have set up the Global Advisory Board to help and guide our team in evolving the organization to serve larger interest of geospatial industry and its relevance in global economy and society."
About Geospatial Media and Communications
Geospatial Media and Communications is an internationally accredited organization, having committed itself to serve stakeholders of geospatial community and work towards opening new era of industrialization, while facilitating collaboration and demonstrating value and benefits of geospatial technology and information for governance, businesses and people.
For additional information please contact:
Harsha Vardhan
Email: harsha@geospatialmedia.net
Sanskriti Shukla
Email: sanskriti@geospatialmedia.net
Tel: +91-120-4612500
Twitter: @geoworldmedia
