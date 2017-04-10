 
Industry News





Sociocean - The Offline Social Network making business trips fun!

Sociocean is described as an 'offline social network'. It offers a unique and interesting way to meet new people, spur of the moment while commuting or on business travel.
 
MELKSHAM, England - April 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Most people don't have the time or inclination to signup and arrange to meet people on the internet, and even if you do go through the effort of doing so, how will you recognize them in a crowded airport terminal, train station, on the underground or in a hotel restaurant while travelling the world?

With Sociocean it's simple, you just look for the logo. The website or app will tell you if there's another member in the near vicinity, or you may already know when to expect them if you've joined an airport or other meetup. You and other members should then display the Sociocean logo. The team offer a variety of ways to do this, you can simply put on a pin or badge or place the Sociocean 'connect' cards in a visible position, on a table if you're in a coffee shop for example. Meetup, have a coffee and a chat before continuing on your travels. We think of it as a game, adding a bit of adventure and fun to your day. And we help start the conversation too. Each Sociocean 'connect' card is personalized to show your interests by displaying a simple pie diagram. Why not compare with other members and discuss your shared interests. The categories are; Business Networking, Travel, Health/Exercise/Sports, Food, Art/Creativity and Music. Do any match yours?

It's totally free to join and for life, so why not signup today at http://www.sociocean.com

