West Coast premiere of Guillermo Calderón's politically-charged "Kiss" at Odyssey

Damascus, Syria: 2014. Two couples meet for dinner to take their minds off the war raging around them. An unexpected profession of love, an untimely proposal and one kiss later, one of the foursome lies dead on the floor.

-- Four friends in Damascus, Syria, gather to watch their favorite soap opera on TV — but are all the unspoken passions on the screen? Is anything really what it seems to be?presents a politically charged and emotionally urgent new play by acclaimed Chilean playwrightdirects theof, runningat the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A..Two couples who meet for dinner to take their minds off the war raging around them. An unexpected profession of love, an untimely proposal and one kiss later, one of the foursome lies dead on the floor. What starts out as a Syrian melodrama quickly takes an unexpected turn. Intersecting the personal, political and theatrical,breaks open cultural barriers, challenging us to confront the limits of our own understanding and exposing the suffocating effect of an oppressive, omnipresent regime.is a unique piece of theater," says DeLorenzo. "It's a thrilling entertainment as twisty and surprising as the best melodrama, but also a striking political play — and, above all, a fascinating examination of the very nature of political theater."had its European premiere at Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in Spring, 2014. The North American premiere was presented by Woolly Mammoth in WashingtonD.C. in 2016, and it is being produced at Canadian Stage Company in 2017.War and political upheaval have deeply informed the award-winning work of New York-based Chilean playwright/director/screenwriter Guillermo Calderón, hailed as "Chile's most acclaimed playwright-director of the last two decades" by the. Born in 1971 at the height of Salvador Allende's left-wing Popular Unity alliance, Calderón came of age under the brutal dictatorial regime of Augusto Pinochet (Calderón's uncle was killed by Pinochet's security police). Reaching far beyond the borders of his homeland, his plays, written in both English and Spanish, includeandCalderón's productions have toured extensively through South America, North America and Europe. He has been commissioned to write and direct by the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, Theater Basel, HAU Hebbel am Ufer, the Royal Court Theater, Center Theater Group, and the Public Theater in New York City, where he also directed. His co-written screenplaywon the World Cinema Jury Prize for Drama at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival. He co-wrotedirected by Pablo Larrain, winner of the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival 2015, and nominated for the Golden Globes in the Foreign Language category. The script won the Silver plaque at the Chicago International Film Festival. He wrote the script fordirected by Pablo Larraín, presented at the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs (The Director's Fortnight) during Cannes Film Festival 2016. He recently directed his playin New York City, produced by The Play Company. His new play,will be produced at the RoyalCourtTheater in September 2017.Performances oftake placethroughonandatandatAdditional weeknight performances are scheduled on; and, all atTickets areon Saturdays and Sundays;on Fridays; andon Wednesdays and Thursdays, with discounted tickets available for students and members of SAG/AFTRA/AEA. There will be two "" performances on Friday, May 5 and Friday, May 26. Theisat the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.Theis located at.,. For reservations and information, call (or go to OdysseyTheatre.com