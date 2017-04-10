News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
West Coast premiere of Guillermo Calderón's politically-charged "Kiss" at Odyssey
Damascus, Syria: 2014. Two couples meet for dinner to take their minds off the war raging around them. An unexpected profession of love, an untimely proposal and one kiss later, one of the foursome lies dead on the floor.
Two couples who meet for dinner to take their minds off the war raging around them. An unexpected profession of love, an untimely proposal and one kiss later, one of the foursome lies dead on the floor. What starts out as a Syrian melodrama quickly takes an unexpected turn. Intersecting the personal, political and theatrical, Kiss breaks open cultural barriers, challenging us to confront the limits of our own understanding and exposing the suffocating effect of an oppressive, omnipresent regime.
"Kiss is a unique piece of theater," says DeLorenzo. "It's a thrilling entertainment as twisty and surprising as the best melodrama, but also a striking political play — and, above all, a fascinating examination of the very nature of political theater."
Kiss had its European premiere at Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in Spring, 2014. The North American premiere was presented by Woolly Mammoth in WashingtonD.C. in 2016, and it is being produced at Canadian Stage Company in 2017.
War and political upheaval have deeply informed the award-winning work of New York-based Chilean playwright/director/
Performances of Kiss take place April 29 through June 18 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional weeknight performances are scheduled on Wednesday, May 17; Thursday, May 25; and Wednesday, June 7, all at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 on Saturdays and Sundays; $30 on Fridays; and $25 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with discounted tickets available for students and members of SAG/AFTRA/AEA. There will be two "Tix for $10" performances on Friday, May 5 and Friday, May 26. The third Friday of every month is wine night at the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.
The Odyssey Theatreis located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.
Contact
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse