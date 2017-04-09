 
Industry News





Is the Sacramento Real Estate Market Reaching It's Peak?

Is Sacramento, CA's median home price approaching the peak in 2006?
 
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Sacramento's median home price for February, 2017 was $325,000. That price reflects strong demand for the 1,469 homes now for sale according to statistics published by the Sacramento Association of REALTORS(r). Compare this recent median price to the one published in May, 2006 at $379,000 before the "real estate bubble" burst sending the median home price tumbling down to $170,000 in January 2010. At the current pace of sales, we may again reach the $379,000 2006 median price maybe later this year.

Are we close to reaching a peak in the Sacramento home market? Real Estate Broker David Jurewicz says no one knows, but in his recent video he suggests that sellers sell their home now while we're still in a seller's market.

"There's no point to selling your home, just because it's a seller's market," says Jurewicz, "unless your move is part of a plan to make your life better."

David Jurewicz who works at RE/MAX Gold (00661096) offers a no-charge no-obligation consultation to provide real world information in order for potential home sellers to make a wise decision.

To watch the video go to this web address:  http://www.homerocketmedia.com/sell-now-while-its-still-a...

David Jurewicz, Real Estate Broker
916.682.6454
***@findgreathomes.com
