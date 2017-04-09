News By Tag
Is the Sacramento Real Estate Market Reaching It's Peak?
Is Sacramento, CA's median home price approaching the peak in 2006?
Are we close to reaching a peak in the Sacramento home market? Real Estate Broker David Jurewicz says no one knows, but in his recent video he suggests that sellers sell their home now while we're still in a seller's market.
"There's no point to selling your home, just because it's a seller's market," says Jurewicz, "unless your move is part of a plan to make your life better."
David Jurewicz who works at RE/MAX Gold (00661096) offers a no-charge no-obligation consultation to provide real world information in order for potential home sellers to make a wise decision.
David Jurewicz, Real Estate Broker
916.682.6454
***@findgreathomes.com
