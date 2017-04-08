News By Tag
Visit The San Francisco Shipyard for Spring Open Studios and a Model Tour
"It's a great opportunity for the public to come check out how much The Shipyard has to offer, view the artist's work and get to know the area," said Briana Roos, Marketing Manager for The San Francisco Shipyard. "We'd love to invite all attendees to come and see our model homes afterward."
The event is free and open to the public and will have free parking. Attendees will be able to view the work of more than 125 artists, enjoy complimentary food, music and fun at the artist's party.
The event will take place at the Hunters Point Art Studios, located inside the Shipyard on Horn Avenue in San Francisco. The studios are located just 0.3 miles away from Lennar's Welcome Center for new homes at The San Francisco Shipyard, so attendees are encouraged to come by before or after the party to learn more and view the beautiful models.
The San Francisco Shipyard is located at 11 Innes Court, a five minute walk away from Spring Open Studios. To learn more about the Artist's Party, visit www.shipyardartists.com. To learn more about Lennar's new homes at The San Francisco Shipyard, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
