Guitarist Pierre Bensusan to perform at Tobias Music in Downers Grove
French-Algerian guitarist, singer and composer Pierre Bensusan will perform at Tobias Music on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.
If World Music is music that pays tribute to the spirit of a collection of human beings through distinct rhythms, traditional instruments and harmonic colors, French-Algerian guitarist, singer and composer Pierre Bensusan can be recognized as one of the most eloquent and world musicians today.
Described by the L.A. Times as "one of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans in the world music scene today", Pierre's name became synonymous with contemporary acoustic guitar genius, long before the terms New Age, New Acoustic Music or World Music were invented. Winner of the "Best World Music Guitar Player" by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine, Pierre is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. He has the ability to make a single guitar sound like an entire band as he brings the audience on a mesmerizing musical journey. And yet, Bensusan is more than what any musician or music lover expects from a guitarist. He is a composer as well as a bilingual and a brave improvisational vocalist, melding whistles and resonant low notes with something like his own scat technique.
There is a sense of something both playful and serious in his work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His manner of playing defies classification - crossing world, classical, jazz, traditional, folk and more. None can be isolated as simply Brazilian, Arabic or French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. Not to be missed!
Tobias Music is located at 5013 Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove, Illinois. For more information about Pierre Bensusan, call 630.960.2455 or visit Tobias Music website at https://tobiasmusic.com.
