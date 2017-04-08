News By Tag
One Easy Step to Changing Your Life
As an author, motivational speaker and TV host, Wilson-Coleman continue to be a ray of hope and the catalyst that has activated change in many lives. Wilson-Coleman continues to share how she has overcome some of life's most challenging events including teen pregnancy and homelessness to become a financial expert which an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Stephanie helps people talk about, identify, and work to resolve the difficult, emotional, and often painful behavior and actions that affect their financial health and the health of their families.
Stephanie Wilson-Coleman says "I ask you not to abandon your current belief but to allow it to expand. In this moment push aside the fear of changing and allow your belief to consider the possibility of living a more abundant life. "
She has an insatiable appetite for helping others achieve the impossible. She lives her inspiration as the founder of The Champagne Connection, Inc., the author of 3 books and the Host of the television show "A Sip of Inspiration"
Visit: http://www.empowerdr.tumblr.com and http://www.asipofinspiration.blogspot.com
"Do not go gentle into that good night; find a hill worth dying for and take It; be the person you're waiting for; make today so awesome, that yesterday gets jealous and above all else do it Your way."
