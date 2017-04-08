 
WAC Solution Partners- Midwest Earns 2016 Constant Contact Solution Provider All Star Award

Recognized for achievements using online marketing tools to drive success
 
 
2016 All Star Award
2016 All Star Award
 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- WAC Solution Partners- Midwest, a software solution provider has been named a 2016 Solution Provider All Star Award winner by Constant Contact, part of the Endurance International Group, Inc's family of brands and the trusted marketing advisor to hundreds of thousands of small organizations worldwide. The annual award recognizes the most successful 10 percent of Constant Contact's customer and Solution Provider base, based on their significant achievements using email marketing to engage their customer base and drive results for their organization during the prior year.

Kari-Ann Ryan, Marketing Director of WAC Solution Partners, has been working with Constant Contact for over 8 years and helping clients grow their business with the product.  It is an add on to the line of software offerings that WAC has in place alongside CRM, Finance and Accounting Software as well as manufacturing, EDI, reporting and other add-ons to help small and medium sized businesses.

"We're happy to be recognized by Constant Contact for achieving strong marketing results and helping our clients to engage with their customers. Constant Contact's tools have helped us out in our own business to stay top of mind, and we decided to offer the service to others and to teach and support them on a great platform for email marketing plus so much more."  Kari-Ann states that "Our support includes: better manage customer/ constituent relationships, engagement, creativity, branding of the business. etc."  "Without this professional platform, engagement and interest in the company, and proper execution, my clients would not be properly leveraging Constant Contact to develop relationships in the year ahead."

Constant Contact Solution Providers are businesses that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses or nonprofits—everything from web developers, to online marketing consultants, to advertising agencies and more. They use Constant Contact's online marketing tools to generate more business for both themselves and their clients. Criteria used to select this year's All Stars included the following during 2016:

Level of engagement with email campaigns

Open, bounce, and click-through rates

Use of social sharing features

Use of mailing list sign-up tools

Use of reporting tools

"Email marketing continues to deliver the highest returns of any marketing channel. Our Solution Providers are a core extension of our business, helping those small businesses and nonprofits that need guidance and assistance with their marketing," said Jamie Waldinger, Senior Director of Corporate Development & Strategy, Constant Contact. "We're thrilled to recognize Kari-Ann Ryan for her commendable achievements in helping their small business customers become better marketers."

About WAC Solution Partners- Midwest
The WAC Solution Partners serve the needs of businesses nationwide in the areas of business processes, operations and systems technology. With members of its team averaging 25 years' experience working with companies in the commercial and industrial market places, the Partnership has encountered the challenges that face businesses today. As a result, WAC can share with its customers the in-depth information and quantified results from successful customer deployments. Formed in 2006 byWAC Consulting Group inc., the Partnership has 13 offices, numerous clients in over 35 states, and offers nationwide support and services.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and a leader in email marketing since 1995, provides hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the world with the online marketing tools, resources, and personalized coaching they need to grow their business. For more information, visit: http://www.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=wacsp

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group (em)Powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to vitalize their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, iPage, Domain.com, BigRock, SiteBuilder and SinglePlatform, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs more than 4,000 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands.

Constant Contact and the Constant Contact logo are registered trademarks of Constant Contact, Inc. All Constant Contact product names and other Constant Contact brand names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Constant Contact, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Kari-Ann Ryan
***@wacptrs.com
End
