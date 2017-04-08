News By Tag
* Mobile
* App
* Ios
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PersonalLife Protects Smartphone Users' Private Data
IT Street releases PersonalLife, an all-new tool to help iPhone and Android users protect their private data against the prying eye.
About PersonalLife
PersonalLife is an app to help iPhone and Android users protect their personal information against the prying eye. PersonalLife securely encrypts user's photos, videos, contacts, passwords and many other types of data. Unlike competing solutions, PersonalLife enables full cloud sync of encrypted information via the free PersonalCloud service; no single bit of unencrypted data ever leaves the phone.
PersonalLife is fully compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, allowing users to shoot pictures on the one device and view them on the other – all that without leaving the secured domain. With PersonalCloud in use, there will be no need for the user to manually backup and restore the data. By simply signing in on their devices, users can have their files and data sync seamlessly in real-time.
PersonalLife is free to use on both platforms. Cloud synchronization is limited to 100 files in the free edition. Heavy users can sync up to 5000 files with the cloud by purchasing a subscription.
Aimed at the young user, PersonalLife Pro offers additional features such as the ability to produce a secondary (fake) account when forced to unlock or run a different app when turning the phone. In addition, the Professional edition alerts users if a break-in attempt is detected, and offers the ability to restore deleted files from the Recycle Bin.
Compatibility
PersonalLife is available in the App Store, and supports all versions of iOS 8.0 all the way through iOS 10. Android users can download the app from Google Play; the app requires Android 4.0 or newer.
Pricing and Availability
PersonalLife is available free of charge, and includes free PersonalCloud storage for up to 100 files. A $23.99 annual subscription plan is available allowing users to store up to 5000 files.
About IT Street
The IT Street is a young company with a team of young educated developers, designers and support personnel. We are working together as a team to deliver products that are both secure and easy to use. Our entire team consists of avid iPhone and Android users, which helps noticing of what's missing, generating ideas and developing solutions for real customers.
# # #
Press-kit available at http://www.pl-
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/
Contact
IT Street
***@pl-app.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse