April 2017
NYC ACS Lawyer Announces Not Guilty Verdict in Manhattan Family Court

The Law Offices of Michael S. Discioarro, LLC Announces a Not Guilty in an ACS Case where Court Dismissed The Petition.
NEW YORK - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The case against S.C was the most vindictive ACS has been in a long time.The client had a heart condition that was similar to being intoxicated. ACS lawyers and workers ignore medical records and charged the mother with neglect because she had passed out at her child's school. They accused her of being an alcoholic.

" What is most shocking about this case is not only did ACS lawyers and workers ignore the medical records, but they actually asked the Judge to ignore them. Fortunately, the Court saw past this ploy and entered them into evidence. Judge Oshansky is a wonderful jurist." Mr. Discioarro said.

During the case, ACS workers would harass the client at her home and demand to see the child even if the child was sleeping. " This case took a toll on our client." Mr. Discioarro said.


ACS is the New York City agency charged with protecting children. In fact, they fail the children of NYC every day. Dozens of children have died after they failed to help them. " It is shameful." Mr. Discioarro said. ACS was represented by Sabine Rospide.
