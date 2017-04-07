Paradigm IT Group and VoIP International Strategic Partnership

 
OCOEE, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO FL,  Paradigm IT Group (www.paradigmitgroup.net) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with VoIP International (www.voip-int.com) as our single trusted adviser for our customer's VoIP service needs!

Paradigm IT Group continues to grow in the Central Florida market as a leader providing Consulting and IT Services designed specifically around the needs of the small and mid-size business market.  VoIP has always been part of our range of services offered to our clients and it had been our challenge to identify the right quality partners to entrust our clients' business to, that is, until now.

Offering the highest level of technology when it comes to VoIP equipment and custom built solutions that are competitively priced and can incorporate flexibility; VoIP International's competitive edge doesn't end there.  They also meet our service standard in regards to the quality of their technology, service, professionalism and expert, local, customer service team.

The technological synergy between Paradigm IT Group and VoIP International only strengthens our delivery of our full service IT solutions for our current and future Managed Services client needs.

We are very excited to continue to grow together!

About Paradigm IT Group and VoIP International-

Built on a platform of 20+ years of experience, Paradigm IT Group, was built to exclusively empower small and mid-size businesses through customized IT support and solutions. From helpdesk support to the implementation of your next big project, Paradigm IT Group, takes a consultative approach in understanding our clients' goals and objectives and customizing the best, fastest and economical road map to get them there.
For more information on Paradigm IT Group, please visit: www.paradigmitgroup.net

VoIP International provides worldwide business phone system equipment, business phone service and business phone support. We offer the full range of Unified Communications services including, VIM Cell Phone service integration, Video Conferencing, Fiber Internet delivery, Fax solutions, Contact Center solutions, Encrypted Voice, IP Phone, Data solutions, Messaging solutions, Hosted Voice over Internet VoIP, Hosted and on Premise PBX, SIP Trunks and Unlimited local and international calling plans available.

For more information on VoIP International, please visit http://voip-int.com
Click to Share