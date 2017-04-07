 
Industry News





UNEXPECTED Actor to Co-Teach with Brelby Co-Founder Brian Maticic

 
 
Carolyn McBurney
Carolyn McBurney
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Carolyn McBurney will next be seen in the world premiere of John Perovich's unexpected opening at Brelby next month. She has an extensive background directing and producing for stage and television. She recently directed Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at Phoenix's Space 55 theatre. Carolyn says she "loves collaborating on original works," and has directed a number of world premieres in Arizona and Texas, including After Hours at Rosie's Pub,poseidon's regret, The Circle Dance and Take Me Back.  She has a degree in Theatre Arts from McMurry University and also enjoys performing and designing for stage. Besides Brelby, she has worked with Desert Foothills, Nearly Naked, Now & Then Theatre, East Valley Children's Theatre and Valley Youth Theatre. She looks forward to teaching alongside Brian Maticic for the Acting/Directing workshop.

"I believe that an artist can never know too much," McBurney said. "Theatre is a collaborative process and it is important for actors, directors, playwrights and designers to appreciate the multi-faceted dimensions of every play. The director is only as good as those collaborating- so effective communication is key.  I work from the "ground up", starting with the script and building the layers brought to the picture by actors, designers and others."

Brian Maticic is co-founder and Executive Director of Brelby Theatre Company. He was last seen in his critically acclaimed performance as Black Stache in Brelby's Peter and the Starcatcher.

"I will be approaching this session," he said, "as acting for the stage in a collaborative process - Or 'being awesome on stage and making it look like you know what you're doing all while making collaborators want to work with you again."

Maticic continued, "Acting is at its best when an audience loses sight of the fact that the actor is acting. Through exploration of a character and script through a lens of honesty, being present in the moment, being open, and making bold choices, any actor can take their craft to the next level. But honing your acting is only half the battle. Learning to work with a director and scene partner, and leveraging your talents to make others, and the work itself, look as good as possible is just as – or maybe even more – important. This class will focus on developing both the craft of acting, as well as the art of collaborating with other artists.

McBurney is enthusiastic about working with Maticic. "Brian and I have both acted for and directed each other," she said.  "We have different styles for both acting and directing and I think this will add a lot of dimension to what the artists get out of the class.  Plus – he's a blast to work with!"

"I couldn't be happier to be co-teaching with Carolyn. She's dripping with talent and knowledge and is one of my favorite collaborators on and off stage. Our extensive experience acting for, and directing each other will provide a unique perspective which I look forward to sharing with other artists," Maticic concluded.

The Acting and Directing workshop is offered from 12-2pm Saturdays from April 29th until June 3rd. For more information and to enroll, visit Brelby.com/learn.

