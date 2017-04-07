 
News By Tag
* Stock Market News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Market Closed: Index strike over 2-week Ending low

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Stock Market News

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

INDORE, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Key benchmark indices wrapped the trading week with direct falls as opinion was curbed after local data demonstrated that industrial production contracted in Feb. and consumer value inflation edged up in March. Bad worldwide signs additionally weighed on market estimation. The gauge index, the S&P BSE Sensex, drop 182.03 points or 0.61 Percent to settle at 29,461.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 52.65 points or 0.57 Percent at 9,150.80. The market dropped for the 2th day consecutively today, 13 Apr 2017.

The Sensex and the Nifty, both, beat their 2-week ending lows. Infosys drooped in the wake of reporting fourth quarter (Q4) comes about. Other IT shares additionally dropped post Infosys' fourth quarter (Q4) results. Stocks of private area banks increased. Public sector banks were mixed. Metal shares fall.

Key indices expanded losses as the day's trade advanced subsequent to floating inside a thin range in downbeat terrain till early afternoon trade.

The Sensex drop 182.03 points or 0.61 Percent to settle at 29,461.45, it's most minimal ending range since 28 Mar 2017. The record lost 201.22 points or 0.67 Percent at the day's low of 29,442.26. It increased 17 points or 0.05 Percent at the day's high of 29,660.48. The Nifty 50 record fall 52.65 points or 0.57 Percent at 9,150.80, its minimum ending range since 29 Mar 2017. The Nifty lost 58.50 points or 0.63 Percent at the day's low of 9,144.95. It dropped 0.8 points at the day's high of 9,202.65.

Stocks of public sector banks were merged. UCO Bank (fall 0.66 Percent), Punjab National Bank (fall 1.86 Percent), Corporation Bank (fall 3.51 Percent), and Union Bank of India (fall 0.7 Percent) drooped. Allahabad Bank (gain 0.14 Percent), Bank of Baroda (gain 1.8 Percent), Canara Bank (gain 0.48 Percent), and Bank of India (gain 1.36 Percent) picked up. United Bank of India was unmoved.

Central Bank of India increased 1.18 Percent to Rs 102.95 after the bank's board of directors approved increasing of equity capital by issuance and allotment of 5.59 crore equity stocks at Rs 104.15 for each share accumulating to Rs 583 crore to the government on a special premise. The declaration was made later exchange hours yesterday, 12 Apr 2017.

State Bank of India increased 0.31 Percent. The bank has cleared up regarding news titled SBI branch opened 2,000 accounts to channelize black money, that all the fresh accounts amid the time of demonetisation were opened in the wake of consenting to the KYC rules. The bank said that news note cases are false.

IT major Infosys dropped 3.86 Percent after the organization noted bad fourth quarter (Q4) March 2017 results before market hours today, 13 Apr 2017. Infosys' combined net earnings dropped 2.8 Percent to Rs 3603 crore on 0.9 Percent decrease in revenues to Rs 17120 crore in fourth quarter (Q4) March 2017 over third quarter(Q3) Dec. 2016. Merged operating earnings dropped 2.8 Percent to Rs 4212 crore in fourth quarter (Q4) March 2017 over third quarter (Q3) Dec. 2016.

Open Demat And Online Share Market Trading Account Visit Here : - https://www.swastika.co.in/
End
Source:Swastika Investmart
Email:***@swastika.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Stock Market News
Industry:Investment
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
swastika Investmart Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share