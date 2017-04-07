 
Industry News





KONE – Elevators &Escalators, Opens a larger office in Nagpur! Moves closer to customers!

KONE India opens a larger Office in Nagpur, Maharashtra. New Office to enhance service levels to existing customers and handle growing demand in Vidharba region
 
 
Mr. Amit Gossain, MD KONE India inaugurating Bigge
Mr. Amit Gossain, MD KONE India inaugurating Bigge
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Inauguration
New Office
Bigger Office

Industry:
Business

Location:
Nagpur - Maharashtra - India

NAGPUR, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- KONE, a global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, today announced the Opening of its largerOffice at Nagpur, Maharashtra. It was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India. This investment is to enhance the service level to both its existing Customer base and gear up for the approaching growth.It will also help KONE better its proximity to many of its Customers and being at a central location will enable easy access to other key Businesses and Commercial areas in and around Nagpur.

"KONE India aims to bring its quality services closer to its Customers in India. Maharashtra is a very important market for us and this inauguration is in accordance with our strategy to boost our Customer reach deeper and ensure a stronger customer connect in western India" says Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India.

We understand the demands and the changing trends of urbanization, we believe that we have a great potential toadd value to our customers and society at large. It would in turn make contribution to rising livingstandards, in the most sustainable ways.

KONE has entered into an agreement with IBM, which will further help KONE to harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM's Watson IoT Cloud Platform KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world. These new services will range from solutions which improve People Flow in buildings and new smart building applications; to others that advance the speed, reliability and safety, for elevator maintenance, remote monitoring and servicing, minimizing the downtime.

KONE is the only elevator company to be featured in Forbes top 100 most innovative companies globally, for the sixth consecutive year. The Newsweek magazine has ranked KONE as the 12th greenest company in the world.

Contact
Mr. Achal Paul
***@buzzcomm.in
End
Source:BUZZ Communications
Email:***@buzzcomm.in Email Verified
