April 2017
S Shata – 'On My Way' is Building Huge Fan Count on Soundcloud

S Shata is rocking the soundcloud arena with his brand new song "On My Way. It is blended with amazing music, lyrics and sounds to captivate his listeners.
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop is an eclectic expressive style with unnumbered fans across the globe. In Soundcloud, there are unnumbered hip hop musicians who is based out of New York. However, the highest spot is engaged for S Shata, Virgin Island born and raised musician who endeavors to make it huge in the soundcloud arena. His music is obtaining plays and likes from worldwide and expected to become popular in the future. The most recent track by S Shata – "On My Way" is one wonderful song that has many fans already. The song has been well received as a result of Shata's Caribbean idiom that is hard-hitting and wonderful.

Hip hop music has made its mark since a long time. The beats and tunes of this music confirm the artist's ability and talent. S Shata is one such artist who has an implausible rapping style and creates completely trendy beats. The new single from this creator – "On My Way" is rocking the soundcloud arena. It has tunes of recent instruments that make a sleek atmosphere for the dope music. Fans can relish this song on soundcloud with energetic vocals and tunes. If you wish to enjoy the proper mix of hip hop music, then listen to "On My Way".

The engaging singer fuses style and distinctive combos. S Shata has been gaining praise from his audience and winning many hearts. He is ready to make his fans groove with exquisite vocals and fascinating music. S Shata is one gifted musician who believes in the art of hip hop. It is a blend of instruments and skills that is dope. "On My Way" is a tremendous new track that is energetic and thumping sounds with amazing music. Fans can connect with this sensation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and contact with him on his website.

For more song visit our link : https://soundcloud.com/sshata/on-my-way-main-s-shata
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
