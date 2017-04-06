News By Tag
Lennar and Toll Brothers Launch Website for New Altair Irvine Masterplan
Set within an idyllic setting and surrounded by rolling hills and panoramic views, the community will boast private, lush community parks, stunning recreational facilities, sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, distinctive architecture and more. Residents will also gain access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District. With the Portola High School and Beacon Park School recently opening in 2016, these brand new schools offer some the most innovated and technologically savvy instruction in the area.
Altair Irvine will redefine luxury by offering prestigious living and a leisurely lifestyle in one of the most coveted cities in Southern California. From luxurious amenities to the naturally beautiful setting, this exceptional community has it all.
"We are thrilled to be bringing a master plan of this caliber to the Irvine area," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "Altair Irvine offers more than residences but will provide a wonderful lifestyle with gated privacy and top-of-the-line amenities. A place that truly stands out."
With plans to open this Fall, a total of ten neighborhoods will be built by Lennar and Toll Brothers. All homes will boast high-end luxury details, outdoor living spaces, beautiful appointments and more. Interested buyers are encouraged to join the interest list to stay updated as information becomes released.
Lennar's six neighborhoods will offer a wide variety of single-family home designs, all offering a high level of luxury upgrades as a part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package. Each home will come complete with energy-efficient features, the latest technology and many of the most popular add-ons, all included as standard. The neighborhoods will tout their own series of stylish floor plans and homes that will range in size from approximately 2,542 to 6,625 square feet, which includes Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home®, designed specifically for multigenerational living.
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, will build four neighborhoods, each of which will offer a variety of single-family home designs with hundreds of customization options. With a wide variety of floor plans for homeshoppers to choose from, homes will range in size from approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet.
"It's rare that we have an opportunity to offer a collection of neighborhoods that check every box," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "Guard-
A priority sales list is now forming and interested buyers are encouraged to sign up to stay informed as pricing, sales, event information and updates become released. To get on the "A" list, visit www.altairirvine.com.
Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
