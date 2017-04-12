 
Industry News





The Soap Shack SA Easter Bash Launch

Come join us today and take advantage of our site launch with great prices and great timing with Easter just around the corner. Soaps for you made with only the best organic ingredients possible. No added preservatives and is perfect for everyone
 
 
DURBAN, South Africa - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Soap Shack SA supports only the best suppliers in the Natural organic field to ensure all its products are of the Organic label and stick to it throughout all the soap bars it makes. Ensuring Client satisfaction is the number one goal at The Soap Shack SA and making sure you get what you want is found and kept to the standard that you are looking for. Pure creamy soap made for you and made to last longer than the average bar from a shop near you.We deliver to you via Post net and other ways of delivery. Not all destinations are able to be delivered to unless stipulated otherwise.

Come check our site out today and get the cleaning spa day in your own home today that you have always dreamed of. You can do it today with our products.

https://www.thesoapshack.co.za

www.facebook.com/pg/TheSoapShackSA/

