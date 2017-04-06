News By Tag
Florida Board of Medicine Approves New Laws and Rules Course
Years of successfully facilitating 100's of CME courses nationwide on topics such as Ethics, Boundaries, Record Keeping, and Prescribing, PBI is breaking new ground by creating state specific Laws and Rules courses.
The Florida Edition is the first course designed specifically for one state. Created by PBI's CEO and President, Dr. Stephen Schenthal, a nationally recognized expert on medical ethics and taught by Florida attorney(s) who specializing in administrative healthcare law and select PBI faculty whose practices focus on medical ethics and risk reduction.
The course is designed for Florida-based Healthcare Providers and is designated for five (5) CME hours. Attendees of the course will achieve the following goals:
• Understand the regulatory process and the duties of the licensing board,
• Become current on relevant healthcare laws and regulations impacting clinical practice,
• Obtain knowledge of federal and state prescribing laws regulating opioids,
• Learn to reduce the risk associated with pain management, Identity and reduce variables that negatively impact clinical/ ethical processing,
• Create a stratified plan to achieve a balanced life and in turn, to practice safer medicine.
The first course will take place Friday, May 19th, 2017 at the Embassy Suites Orlando Downtown in Orlando, FL. The registration fee is $595, attendees can register online at https://professionalboundaries.com/
About Professional Boundaries, Inc. (PBI): For more than 16 years, PBI has been helping talented professionals by providing high quality continuing education events that are clinically and academically based on the topics of Ethics, Professional Boundaries, Medical Record Keeping, and Prescribing. "Keeping Professionals Professional."
Contact
Cindy Boling
Dir.of Comm.& Regulatory Bd Liaison
***@professionalboundaries.com
