April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

AccuFast II Laser-Based Seam Finder Improves Weld Quality, Reduces Cycle Times

 
 
DAYTON, Ohio - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- AccuFast™ II, an economical laser-based seam finder for Yaskawa Motoman's arc welding robot line, features improved sensor capabilities. The improved sensor offers increased performance by providing more reliable and repeatable feedback to the robot controller regarding part position. It also provides readings on a variety of materials and at angles of measurement that were not formerly possible.

AccuFast II utilizes a non-contact, commercial point laser instead of "touch" sensing with the weld wire, which allows the robot to quickly and accurately locate welding seams. It greatly reduces cycle times not only by removing the need to cut the weld wire, but it also provides faster search speeds by eliminating wire deflection.

The AccuFast II laser seam finder is compact, mounted in-line with the welding torch and is compatible with Yaskawa Motoman's industry-leading thru-arm torch design robots. The sensor uses the same input and output signals as traditional touch sense, allowing it to be easily retrofitted into existing robot installations.

Macro job routines simplify programming by providing a single instruction in the robot job for detecting a seam or feature. The laser sensor is housed in an enclosure with a pneumatic shutter to protect it from the harsh welding environment. An optional laser target aids in maintaining the sensor TCP and can adjust points if the sensor is serviced.

In addition to AccuFast II, Yaskawa Motoman offers sensing technologies, ranging from cost-effective thru-wire touch sensors to cutting-edge laser and vision systems.

About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more informationplease visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

Click to Share