April 2017
FPRA FGCU student chapter president honored with induction into university Hall of Fame

Caroline Haney one of only 10 students inducted in year 2017
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Southwest Florida Chapter (http://fpraswfl.org/) is pleased to announce that Florida Gulf Coast University chapter president Caroline Haney was recently inducted into the 2017 FGCU Hall of Fame. She was one of only 10 FGCU students inducted this year.

Haney is a senior at FGCU pursuing her B.A. in Communications with a concentration in public relations and a minor in marketing studies. She has interned with Hertz and iHeartRadio and is currently working as a marketing and business development coordinator at Castellanos + Tramonte Architects.

FGCU vice president of student affairs J. Michael Rollo said in an email announcing the honor that, "The Hall of Fame is reserved for those students who have demonstrated superior leadership, integrity and achievement through their activities, service, scholarship and academic excellence while members of the Florida Gulf Coast University community."

The 10 recipients were chosen by a selection committee, comprised of chair Michele Yovanovich and Hall of Fame members David Deiros, Rose Fuller, Roger Green, Lindsay Johns, Brandon Johnson, Lisa Neris, Jessica Scanlon and Claude Villiers.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

The Florida Public Relations Association is dedicated to developing public relations practitioners who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the public relations profession in Florida. For more information on the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, visit fpraswfl.org.
