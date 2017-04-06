'Unwind' to experience the joy of coloring by Aruti is proudly published by Notion Press

End

Forget about the idea that colouring books are for kids. In a busy world, increasingly dominated by time spent in front of screens, grownups are turning to the soothing art of colouring in. With the book, Unwind- we're talking about are not reminiscent of the freebie colouring sheets handed out at chain restaurants that we remember from our childhoods. These are intricately designed; some created specifically to help you de-stress and focus the mind. The books were chosen for their creativity, the quality of the illustrations and paper and how effectively they met with any promise to keep us in a calm, focused, stress-free zone.Unwind to experience the joy of coloring with an all in one book. Hand drawn illustrations take you through childhood memories, water world, fairy land and more. Relieve your stress as you color Mandalas, patterns and abstracts. Grab your pens, colors and get going with the pages to be completed by you.Aruti is an Indian author born in Delhi, based in Chennai. Commerce graduate by qualification an artist by choice. She gets her inspiration from childhood memories & nature. She enjoys doing any kind of arts and crafts work. After a break from corporate career, took her interest in arts, a step forward with her first coloring book. This is her first book.