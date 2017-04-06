News By Tag
'Unwind' to experience the joy of coloring by Aruti is proudly published by Notion Press
Unwind to experience the joy of coloring with an all in one book. Hand drawn illustrations take you through childhood memories, water world, fairy land and more. Relieve your stress as you color Mandalas, patterns and abstracts. Grab your pens, colors and get going with the pages to be completed by you.
Aruti is an Indian author born in Delhi, based in Chennai. Commerce graduate by qualification an artist by choice. She gets her inspiration from childhood memories & nature. She enjoys doing any kind of arts and crafts work. After a break from corporate career, took her interest in arts, a step forward with her first coloring book. This is her first book.
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
