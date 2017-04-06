 
Empire Business Solutions Has Partnered With Business Transition Academy (BTA)

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County.
 
 
empire-business-solutions
empire-business-solutions
 
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- By all measures and from a variety of sources, the greatest number and percentage of businesses being put on the market and sold is from owners who are in baby boomer generation.  These owners are depending on the value of their business in order to fund their retirement. They need to find the best way to get the best value for their business while preserving the continuity of their company as well as the relationships of their family and key employees.

BTA acts as a client advocate and provides client advice, tools, and resources for business owners. BTA prefers to work with business owners at least three years before an owner wants to sell the business.  The owners need to be aware of the challenges they face and of the need to be adequately prepared for eventual transition either to a new owner or a successor. The planning process with proper advise ensures the owner has prepared themselves for the next phase of their life, improving the business value and strengthening the management team. These are all critical to make sure of business continuity.

Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions, said, "Through our collaboration with BTA, we are able to offer our clients and prospect sellers, the tools to help with planning for the many aspects of selling their business".  Preparation is the key for exiting properly and BTA offer the resources to help plan for the sale. Among the many advisors available through Empire and BTA are CEO mentoring, CPA services, Estate Planning, Financial Planning, Strategic Planning, Leadership Development, Wealth Management and many more.

Benefits to Empire clients:

•    Protects their largest asset by creating long term ownership transition plan
•    Enables them to tap into their personal wealth which is tied up in the company they own.
•    Positively affects their transition outcome.

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County.  Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range. For more details visit site

http://empireoc.com/

EMPIRE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Click to Share