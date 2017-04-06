News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LuisaViaRoma Launches LVR Privilege Loyalty Program with Antavo
Italian fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma has launched the online LVR Privilege loyalty program with the help of Antavo's loyalty management platform.
Marco Ritratti, CRM Manager at LuisaViaRoma, explains, "We decided to develop a loyalty program due to the continuous increase of the acquisition cost of new customers. The program is based on two main principles: the will to reward our best customers and the need to maximize the reorder rate of existing customers. Antavo helped us to develop a customized solution that perfectly fits with our needs."
In the period since the launch of the program, their revenue generated through social increased by 115%. In a case study later we will break down how the loyalty program contributed to this success.
VARIOUS POINT EARN AND SPEND OPPORTUNITIES FOR LUXURY SHOPPERS
The fashion retailer rewards loyal shoppers not only for their purchases on LUISAVIAROMA.com, but also for a variety of other actions. Members receive a welcome bonus for signing up, and can receive more points for filling out their account profile. The program also emphasizes social engagement, encouraging members to link their social media accounts to the loyalty program, and to share the products they love at LUISAVIAROMA.com on their favorite networks.
In addition to treating members to great benefits like members-only promotions and access to exclusive products and rewards, which contribute to building a stronger loyal customer group and higher customer return rate, the most loyal customers and brand advocates can receive the LVR Privilege Card, which gives them access to constant discounts every time they shop.
LOYALTY-FUELED EMAIL CAMPAIGNS TO DEEPEN CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
The loyalty program also allows for better, more personalized communication. Antavo's seamless integration with Emarsys, LVR's marketing automation provider, helps turn data generated through the loyalty program into personalized email communication. This allows the luxury retailer to dramatically increase the number of ways they can segment customers and target their shoppers with relevant email campaigns.
So far the data generated by the loyalty program has helped them drive new high-performing email campaigns. The pending point emails, which notify customers that they will soon receive points, generated an open rate over 65% and a click through rate of more than 20%. (According to retail industry standards, this type of email typically averages an open rate of around 12%, and a click through rate of approximately 7%.)
About Luisa Via Roma
LUISAVIAROMA has been a retailer in the luxury fashion market since 1930. Online since 1999, the company now attributes 95% of total revenue to online sales. They first stepped onto the international stage in 2004, first translating LUISAVIAROMA.com into English – and they now operate in eight languages total. The website receives four million visits per month, and is produced and maintained by 200 people from 15 different countries, in LUISAVIAROMA's Florence headquarters.
About Antavo
Antavo is a loyalty management platform for B2C retailers and FMCG brands to launch gamified loyalty programs. Their clients include leading brands such as Toys"R"Us, LUISAVIAROMA, and Escapes.ca. Their investors include Seedcamp and iEurope. Antavo is headquartered in London and has offices in Hungary.
Visit us at: http://antavo.com/
Contact
Antavo Limited
Timi Garai
timi.garai@antavo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse